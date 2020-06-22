Hooker & Holcombe Releases Second Annual Municipal Pension & OPEB Report

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hooker & Holcombe, a regional leader in employer-based actuarial, investment advisory and retirement plan consulting, has released its 2020 Municipal Pension & OPEB Report, which analyzes Connecticut municipal pension and OPEB plans for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019.

The report is a result of the firm's actuarial experts analyzing specific pension and OPEB data extracted from Connecticut municipalities' Comprehensive Annual Financial Reports (CAFRs). The CAFRs represent approximately 200 municipal pension plans with over 70,000 participants and more than $11.5 billion in pension fund assets, and over 180 municipal OPEB plans with more than 115,000 participants and over $8.8 billion in actuarial accrued liability.

"This year, we expanded the pension section to include data by plan size. Additionally, with the continued rise in healthcare costs over the past decade, we expanded the OPEB section to include data on healthcare cost trend assumptions,' said Steve Lemanski, vice president, practice leader and consulting actuary at Hooker & Holcombe. "These in-depth results for both pension & OPEB will offer valuable information for understanding the Connecticut municipal marketplace."

To learn more, download the report at hhconsultants.com/muni2020.

About Hooker & Holcombe

Hooker & Holcombe (H&H), founded in 1956, is a leading regional provider of comprehensive and integrated actuarial, investment advisory and retirement plan consulting and administration services. Through the expertise of dedicated and knowledgeable professionals, the firm designs and implements customized retirement plan programs based on proven practices and advanced technology that exceed client expectations. For more, visit hhconsultants.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Peg Brooker, Director, Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

860.856.2129

SOURCE Hooker & Holcombe

Related Links

http://www.hhconsultants.com

