Hooker & Holcombe's Growth Prompts Relocation to Contemporary Facility

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hooker & Holcombe (H&H), a regional leader in employer-based actuarial, investment advisory and retirement plan consulting, today announced that it has moved from its long-standing location in West Hartford Center to a newly-designed space in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

"Our client base is rapidly growing and we were running out of space at our old location. This 17,000 square foot space provides room for future growth and further cements our long-standing commitment to the Connecticut community," said Richard Sych, president of H&H. "We're proud to call Bloomfield home and will continue to support our clients and business associates in this growing business community."

The building features a four-story atrium including a waterfall, abundant plant décor, soft-seating areas, escalators and glass elevators. The first-floor is equipped with state-of-the art conference facilities, a full-service cafeteria with indoor/outdoor dining areas, and a fitness center. An expansive fifty acres of outdoor space includes miles of walking/jogging trails, meeting spaces, a baseball diamond, full-size basketball court and an adjacent golf course.

H&H took advantage of the building's modern design when planning its own space, called a "pod." The pod features an open floorplan and design elements that are a bit unconventional for what has traditionally been known as an "actuarial beige" industry. For example, there's a 22' coffee bar that showcases a 70" flat screen TV and bistro tables with chairs where employees can grab a cup of Joe and relax with co-workers. A wellness room where employees can escape for some quiet time and a "think-tank" with non-traditional furnishings provide additional spaces where employees can gather to share ideas or escape to reflect. Calming shades of muted purple, cream and gray along with exposed duct work, high ceilings, and a partially glassed-in "mezzanine" overlooking the lobby waterfall add an industrial feel to the space. There's even a "ChalkTalk" wall being installed where employees can communicate and share ideas using colorful chalk markers against a giant black wall.

"This is a milestone for the firm," said Rodger Metzger, chairman of H&H and president of the firm's investment advisory group. "Today, it's unrealistic to think that employees can work for eight or more hours and still be productive. This new environment allows them to find room to clear their minds, then come back and be more on-task – a win-win for everyone involved."

H&H took occupancy of the new space on April 1, 2019, with a ten-year lease commitment. After sixty-three years of doing business in Connecticut, moving to Bloomfield reinforces the firm's commitment to its roots while providing the space needed to manage continued growth and changing employee expectations.

Hooker & Holcombe, founded in 1956, is a leading regional provider of comprehensive and integrated actuarial, investment advisory and retirement plan consulting services. Through the expertise of dedicated and knowledgeable professionals, the firm designs and implements customized retirement plan programs based on proven practices and advanced technology that exceed client expectations. For more, visit hhconsultants.com .

