Hoosiers Overwhelmingly Support Term Limits for Congress in New RMG Research Poll

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventy-six percent of registered Indiana voters support term limits for Congress according to a poll conducted for U.S. Term Limits (USTL) by RMG Research. The poll of 500 registered Indiana voters was conducted on January 14-16, 2022. The poll showed support for congressional term limits was broad-based among all demographics and party affiliations. Sixty-seven percent of respondents favor the Indiana legislature adopting legislation that would call for an amendment-proposing convention to adopt term limits under Article V of the United States Constitution. Sixty-nine percent of the respondents want their state legislator to support legislation that would set term limits.

Recently in Indiana, House Joint Resolution 2 (HJR 2) was introduced in the State House by Rep. Chris Jeter (HD-88), co-authored by the House Majority Caucus Chair Greg Steuerwald (HD-40), and House Minority Whip Justin Moed (HD-97) that would have Indiana join other states in issuing a call for an amendment-proposing convention for congressional term limits under Article V. By using Article V of the U.S. Constitution, 34 state legislatures can team up for a convention to propose a congressional term limits amendment. The Term Limits Convention initiative is being spearheaded by the nonpartisan, grassroots nonprofit advocacy group U.S. Term Limits.

"Term limits for Congress is the one issue that unites all Americans," said Nick Tomboulides, Executive Director of U.S. Term Limits. "As this poll indicates, Indianans want to see action on this issue and see the legislature pass legislation for a constitutional convention for term limits."

"In the era of entrenched, career Washington politicians who make a fortune off the backs of taxpayers, term limits for Congress is a must," said Micah Beckwith, Indiana State Chair for U.S. Term Limits. "Supporting term limits will help return our republic to a purer and more idealistic citizen legislature, precisely what our founders envisioned to ensure liberty for generations to come. Contact your Indiana state representative and state senator today and tell them to help make term limits for Congress a reality."

The poll also showed that sixty-six percent of Hoosiers are more likely to vote a state legislator who supports implementing congressional term limits. This also cut across party lines and showed that despite intense political polarization, support for congressional term limits is the one issue all Indianans are united on.

U.S. Term Limits is the oldest and largest grassroots term limits advocacy group in the country. Our goal is to educate and connect term limits supporters with their legislators as we work to pass term limits on all elected officials, particularly on the U.S. Congress. Find out more at termlimits.org.

RMG Research: Long recognized as one of the world's leading public opinion pollsters, Scott Rasmussen is committed to enhancing the public dialogue through data-driven analysis that explores the underlying currents of public opinion.

