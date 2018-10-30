Hoover Dam Turning Purple in Recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month

"This is an incredible opportunity to raise awareness about this all too common crime," said Liz Ortenburger, SafeNest CEO. "We thank the Bureau of Reclamation for making this event possible and extend our gratitude to all the organizations represented here today that work tirelessly every day to protect victims and their families."

Production Resource Group of Las Vegas will facilitate the transformation using purple gels on each of the base lights. The 726.4' tall dam will shine purple from the foundation rock at the mighty Colorado River to the crest of the Dam.

"While we are honored to take part in this momentous occasion, the sad reality is the epidemic of domestic violence continues to plague not only our city, but our country," said Liz Ortenburger, SafeNest CEO. "National statistics show that one in four women will experience domestic violence. In Nevada it's one in three and as a state we claim the second highest rate of domestic violence homicides in the country. We can do better. We must do better."

About SafeNest

Established in 1977, SafeNest is Nevada's largest and most comprehensive non-profit agency devoted to ending domestic violence homicides in Clark County. Serving approximately 50,000 people annually, SafeNest's programs include a 24-hour confidential shelter and hotline, counseling, court assistance and prevention education. For more information, please call Laurie Cody, Vice President of Communications & Marketing at 702-821-2731 or (512) 423-8857. Visit www.safenest.org.

SOURCE Safe Nest

Related Links

http://www.safenest.org

