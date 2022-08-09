HOP WTR Hires Lauren Davidson as Senior Vice President of Sales

Dynamic Industry Expert Hired To Be Head of HOP WTR Sales

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HOP WTR – the non-alcoholic sparkling hop water crafted with crisp, bold hops and mood-boosting ingredients – welcomes a new hire for their Senior Vice President of Sales position, Lauren Davidson. Her vast experience and accomplishments in the sales industry will play a vital role in priming HOP WTR for continued growth across the US.

"I came over for the opportunity, leadership, and team; it's just really a good group of human beings," explains Davidson. "We've got super smart, analytical folks, to support our partners and help be category thought leaders as we grow. I think that's really where we'll differentiate ourselves. Not only do we have great products, but also all of the necessary components to be a winning brand – strong marketing, attractive packaging, the right price, ideal placement, and strong route-to-market partners."

Not your typical salesperson, Davidson was data driven from the start. With a background in new product consulting and forecasting, the Senior VP brings a wealth of unique experiences and an analytical approach. Davidson joins HOP WTR from Super Coffee, where she served as VP of National Accounts. She also has a track record of creating and delivering product strategies that enable fast and rapid growth in new and existing markets at companies such as Popchips, Nielsen and Wonderful Brands.

HOP WTR CEO and Co-Founder Jordan Bass adds, "I speak for myself and everyone else at the company when I say we're ecstatic that Lauren is joining the HOP WTR team. We were so impressed with her background and she's incredible to work with. We are confident Lauren is going to help take HOP WTR to the next level."

Launched in Los Angeles in August 2020, HOP WTR has seen 300% year-over-year growth in retail with its roster of non-alcoholic sparkling hop waters available in: Classic, Mango, Blood Orange, Lime and (recently introduced) Peach. In addition to featuring all of the best assortments of "No's" (no alcohol, no calories, no carbs, no sugar, no gluten, no GMOs), HOP WTR says "Yes" to a proprietary blend of stress-busting hops, adaptogens (ashwagandha) and nootropics (L-Theanine) that delivers healthy benefits while offering a taste experience that's light, crisp and satisfying.

HOP WTR is available nationwide at HOPWTR.com, goPuff, Amazon and Thrive Market. HOP WTR can also be found at Erewhon, BevMo!, Wegmans, Big Y and select Total Wine & More, Ralphs, Kroger, HEB, and HyVee locations. We continue to add new retailers weekly, so find us at Gelson's, Mother's Markets, Jungle Jim's, Bottle Kings, and many other exciting locations just added! For more information, please visit HOPWTR.com and follow us on Instagram @HOPWTR.

ABOUT HOP WTR

HOP WTR is a non-alcoholic sparkling hop water crafted with crisp, bold hops and mood-boosting ingredients. Our proprietary blend of stress-busting hops, adaptogens (ashwagandha) and nootropics (L-Theanine) makes our brew burst with healthy benefits while tasting crisp, light, and satisfying. With no calories, carbs, sugar or gluten, HOP WTR is The Healthy Way to Hops.

