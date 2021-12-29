HOP WTR Keeps Dry January Fresh and Vibrant

With flavors in Classic, Blood Orange, Mango (and a soon-to-be-o fficially -announced Lime, available for pre-order online ) HOP WTR's proprietary blend of stress-busting hops, adaptogens and nootropics bursts with healthy benefits while tasting crisp, light, and satisfying. Citra, Amarillo, Mosaic and Azacca hops deliver a citrusy, piney flavor that evokes a tasty IPA. The stress-busting stack of adaptogens and nootropics, including ashwagandha and L-Theanine, is specifically formulated to help you unwind and destress, providing guilt-free, hop-filled relaxation without the alcohol, calories, carbs, gluten or sugar.

"Dry January offers a great reset to our drinking habits and health goals," said Nick Taranto, Co-Founder HOP WTR. "However, HOP WTR can be applied as a tasty beverage for the sober-curious, those who are abstaining from alcohol, reducing their intake, or just craving a delicious hop-forward sparkling brew."

While HOP WTR founders, Nick Taranto and Jordan Bass, created the beverage as a tasty stand-in for their beloved beer, they are seeing significant growth with health-conscious women and those who never identified as beer drinkers in the first place.

"Our emerging market trends are underscoring the value of hop flavors beyond the beer medium, " added Jordan Bass, co-founder HOP WTR. "HOP WTR appeals to those who appreciate sparkling refreshment, with a more sophisticated flavor profile, sans any of the bad stuff. It's rare when we can say 'win-win' and mean it. HOP WTR is a rare win-win."

HOP WTR is available nationwide at HOPWTR.com and Amazon, as well as at Erewhon, BevMo!, Wegmans, HyVee and Ralph locations. For more information, please visit HOPWTR.com and follow-on Instagram @HOPWTR.

ABOUT HOP WTR

HOP WTR is a non-alcoholic brew of crisp, bold hops, sparkling water and mood-boosting ingredients, purposefully crafted with no calories and no sugar. Our proprietary blend of stress-busting hops, adaptogens and nootropics makes our brew burst with healthy benefits and a crisp, light and satisfying taste. It's the ultimate booze-free, calorie-free refreshment of choice for beer lovers. Meet HOP WTR, The Healthy Way to Hops.

