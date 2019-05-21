Hope & Henry to Open Stores at Simon Properties Nationwide

INDIANAPOLIS, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon , a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations today announced that, Hope & Henry , will open more than 15 stores at Simon centers throughout the United States by the end of the third quarter 2019.

Hope & Henry's mission is to create distinctive, high-quality clothing with a commitment to a sustainable future. Hope & Henry made its brick and mortar debut in Simon's turnkey retail platform, The Edit @ Roosevelt Field in 2018. Simon launched The Edit @ Roosevelt Field in 2017 to showcase an artfully curated selection of new and emerging brands on a rotating basis at its iconic property in the metro New York area.

"We are excited to welcome Hope & Henry to our centers and give customers an opportunity to interact with a brand previously constrained by online distribution," said Eric Sadi, Simon's Chief Operating Officer of Leasing. "Hope & Henry saw dramatically higher productivity when they effectively supplemented their online distribution with their brick and mortar experiment at The Edit @ Roosevelt Field."

"Hope & Henry wants to build on its success at The Edit @ Roosevelt Field and give more families access to our unique clothing", said Matthew McCauley, Hope & Henry founder. "The Edit @ Roosevelt Field was instrumental in bringing Hope & Henry to an important new stage and we could not have opened this many stores, this quickly, without Simon."

Hope & Henry locations will include Roosevelt Field , Aventura Mall , The Galleria , Fashion Valley , Del Amo Fashion Center, and Sawgrass Mills . For the most current list of store locations, please visit Simon.com

About Simon

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group,NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe, and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.

About Hope and Henry

Hope and Henry's mission is to create beautiful, high quality clothing that is affordable to all while maximizing the use of organically grown cotton and sharing profits with the talented women and men that sew them.

