Hope Center Uganda to Host June Golf Fundraiser Powered by GolfStatus

With a staff of fewer than 20, a small network of volunteers, and a monthly operating budget of around $5,000, Hope Center Uganda provides care and support for between 25 and 30 orphaned Ugandan children as it works to resettle them into families. Golf for Hope, now in its second year, is one of Hope Center Uganda's two primary annual fundraising events.

With the support of GolfStatus, which provides its golf event management platform to nonprofit organizations at no cost, Hope Center Uganda is able to leverage seamless online promotion and registration, integrated payment processing, and simple team management and hole assignments. The software also simplifies tee sheets, cart signs, and other printed materials. Streamlining logistics enables organizations like Hope Center Uganda to allocate its limited time and resources to engaging and stewarding donors, while also saving the golf facility time and resources. The software also positions the event to raise additional dollars and engage more donors through previously untapped touchpoints, including live leaderboard sponsorships, in-app hole sponsorships, and automated custom rewards that facilitate engagement during the event and prompt additional donations.

"In the past, we've done everything manually, tracking information in a spreadsheet, and getting everything set up. It was weeks of work," says Hope Center Uganda's President Barbie Wells. "Using GolfStatus has allowed us to take a big deep breath. With the GolfStatus platform, we're able to provide a more polished and engaging event that casts our organization in a more legitimate and professional light."

"Our technology provides opportunities for nonprofits large and small to streamline golf outings," adds GolfStatus's Vice President Ryan Cooper. "We're proud to partner with Hope Center Uganda to help raise mission-critical funds that directly affect operations, increase exposure for the cause, and engage donors in ways that lead to even more impact in the future."

Golf for Hope, a four-person scramble open to the public, is currently accepting sponsorships and player registrations online. Those interested in learning more about Hope Center Uganda and ways to support its mission can visit www.HopeCenterUganda.org.

About Hope Center Uganda

Uganda has over 2.5 million orphaned children (over 5% of the country's population). Formed in 2011, Hope Center Uganda is a global 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to rescue the abused, abandoned, and orphaned children of Uganda and restore their future with a Christ-centered home. Learn more at www.HopeCenterUganda.org.

About GolfStatus

GolfStatus is the industry's premier tournament management solution and engagement platform. Its full-service software streamlines outings from start to finish, yielding professional, high-end events that add value for golfers, sponsors, golf facilities, nonprofits, and other event organizers. The platform also provides simple solutions for effective and timely communications through the GolfStatus mobile app, an all-in-one golf app with all the features golfers need on the course. The result is intuitive technology that's growing the game by driving more of what matters: rounds, revenue, engagement, and impact.

