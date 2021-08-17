Hope Health Unveils One-Stop-Digital-Shop for All Things Wellness

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hope Health today announces its launch as an online hub for all things wellness, providing a one-stop-shop for branded health & wellness products, along with educational content. The brand was formed out of a need to offer hope to consumers following the coronavirus pandemic, by providing helpful online resources around science-backed products that facilitate real improvement to overall health and wellbeing.

Hope Health's new, innovative products are designed to empower customers to take back what has been lost over the past year-and-a-half, and provide a foundation to rebuild the best versions of themselves. With the use of natural and traceable ingredients backed by scientific research, Hope Health products work to promote happy and sustainable health. The site's corresponding blog will also be regularly updated with free health advice from credited experts on a variety of subjects including weight loss, exercise, dieting and more.

"Hope Health's overarching mission is to make wellness easier and more accessible for all through custom-made formulas and smart education," said Leah Kauffman, Chief of Staff at Hope Health. "We're passionate about helping health-minded people everywhere find balance, longevity and happiness; with the goal of being a go-to- resource that people turn to for trusted products and content to support their everyday health and wellness needs."

The brand's five flagship products include:

MIND – A nootropics supplement featuring Ginkgo biloba, St. John's wort, and Bacopa monnieri to help boost energy, alertness, and mental clarity, while supporting long-term brain health.

A nootropics supplement featuring Ginkgo biloba, wort, and Bacopa monnieri to help boost energy, alertness, and mental clarity, while supporting long-term brain health. Melatonin – A tasty strawberry-flavored, gelatin-free gummy with 2.5 mg of melatonin to help users get a more restful sleep and awake recharged in the morning.

– A tasty strawberry-flavored, gelatin-free gummy with 2.5 mg of melatonin to help users get a more restful sleep and awake recharged in the morning. Immune+ Organic – Featuring Moringa and Elderberry alongside Vitamin C, this supplement works to promote your immune system to help you to feel your best.

– Featuring Moringa and Elderberry alongside Vitamin C, this supplement works to promote your immune system to help you to feel your best. Organic Greens – Supercharges your nutrition with over 28 organic super fruits, vegetables, berries and spirulina.

– Supercharges your nutrition with over 28 organic super fruits, vegetables, berries and spirulina. Hair, Skin, & Nails – Non-GMO passion fruit flavored gummy with Biotin, Vitamin D and collagen for strong and healthy hair, skin, and nails.

All Hope Health products are clinically-tested, GMP-certified, non-GMO, cruelty-free and made in the USA. Products begin at $29.99 for a one-time purchase, or $23.99 when customers subscribe for monthly refills. Additional products will be added to the marketplace in the coming months, with the goal of offering between 30-50 unique and diverse product SKUs in total.

For more information on Hope Health and its growing catalogue of products or educational resources, please visit www.shophope.com.

SOURCE Hope Health

Related Links

https://www.shophope.com

