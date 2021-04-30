INDIANAPOLIS, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Xceleration was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Best Business Book category. Hope Realized: Finding the Path to Sales Success was written by Mark Thacker, Co-Founder of Sales Xceleration.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Hope Realized Book Honored as Silver Stevie® Award Winner in 2021 American Business Awards®

More than 3,800 nominations – a record number - from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best Business Book, Virtual Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

Hope Realized presents the story of a business owner named Steve whose once thriving company stands at the brink of failure; and "how a cup of coffee and a conversation" with a sales management consultant named Vance begins a journey of discovery that promises to rescue not only Steve's business, but benefit his family life as well. One judge commented, "Unique approach to sometimes bland sales advice makes this a great read. It is a human and relatable way to get across key sales management and leadership fundamentals."

"The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we're poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year's winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Mark A. Thacker, President & Co-Founder of Sales Xceleration

Hope Realized is Mark's second book. Mark wrote his first book, Beyond the Mountaintop: Observations on Selling, Living and Achieving in 2014. Mark Thacker is President and Co-Founder of Sales Xceleration, a firm specializing in sales strategy, sales process, and sales execution. Mark has a 35+-year history of sales leadership and success in diverse industries.

About Sales Xceleration

Sales Xceleration provides business owners with an experienced Sales Consultant to drive sales growth when it is needed most. Sales Xceleration Advisors build sales engines to create record-breaking growth for your business by:

Creating Your Sales Plan

Finding Your Best Customers and Sales Team Members

Growing Your Sales

Advisors apply their deep sales leadership experience to drive revenue for their clients and Hope Realized symbolizes how they bring that value. Visit our online map to learn more about these Advisors and find an Outsourced VP of Sales© Advisor in your community to discuss how to navigate your path to greater sales generation. For additional information, please visit https://www.salesxceleration.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

