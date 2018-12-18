Hoplite Announces Launch of HopliteVPN Services

BOZEMAN, Mont., Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoplite Industries, a leading cyber security company, today announced the addition of HopliteVPN to its list of cyber security solutions.

The addition of Hoplite Virtual Private Network (HopliteVPN) provides Hoplite customers an additional layer of defense by extending network security and content filtering to devices most vulnerable to today's emerging cyber threats.

"We are thrilled to offer VPN services to our customers," said Anthony Cochenour, Founder and President of Hoplite Industries. "With pervasive cyber threats, the need to shore up defenses on the peripheries grows every day. We are excited to continue to broaden the scope and scale of our customer's security needs and HopliteVPN is another step forward in accomplishing that mission."

HopliteVPN is built upon a suite of patented technologies that actively defend against emerging threats and is designed from the ground up to extend corporate security and content filtering policies to mobile users without the burden of deploying costly on-premise, or complex cloud-based solutions.

HopliteVPN launches with a robust feature set, including: DNS leak protection, Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), HopliteDNS, and customizable content filtering among others. Additionally, HopliteVPN customers will benefit from Hoplite's industry leading Active Network Defense (AND), which leverages Hoplite's own Threat Intelligence platform that identifies more than one million threat events daily.

HopliteVPN will be generally available to the public in January 2019.

Additional information about HopliteVPN can be found at www.hoplite.io/hoplite-vpn.

About Hoplite

Our mission is to empower customers with the real-time intelligence, context, and automation required to proactively defend against rapidly evolving threats from around the world. Hoplite's Intelligence and Behavior-based technologies are at the heart of this mission, allowing our customers, and partners to substantially harden their defenses, ensuring business operations are sustained at the highest level of effectiveness. Founded in 2013, and proudly headquartered in Bozeman, MT, Hoplite Industries Inc. (https://hoplite.io / @HopliteInfo) provides cyber risk solutions to Fortune 500s, Government and Partner organizations around the world.

