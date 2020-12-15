HORIBA Medical receives FDA clearance and Health Canada clearance for the Yumizen C1200 clinical chemistry system designed to help labs deliver faster results to clinicians and patients

HORIBA Medical, a leading global diagnostic company providing solutions in chemistry, hematology and hemostasis, today announced that it has obtained U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Health Canada clearance in North America for its next generation clinical chemistry system, the Yumizen C1200. Providing big lab automation in a small footprint, the Yumizen C1200 analyzer is designed with high efficiency, accuracy and optimal workflow capabilities making it a perfect fit for laboratories processing 2.0M+ tests annually. And, the system is immediately available for purchase through their U.S. and Canadian distribution partners.

The Yumizen C1200 analyzer has a throughput of 1200 tests/hour (including ISE) and a large test menu including comprehensive panels and specialty tests. The Yumizen C1200 provides additional workflow efficiencies through random continuous access ensuring samples are analyzed swiftly during peak hours of operation. The analyzer is designed with micro-sampling technology ensuring minimal sample is used, and robust components ensuring high quality results and maximum uptime, which lowers the overall cost of ownership.

Through the use of premium optical technology and several sample integrity checks, the Yumizen C1200 chemistry system produces the highest quality results enabling physicians to make treatment decisions with a high degree of confidence. "HORIBA Medical is committed to improving outcomes by providing all-round safety to patients, clinicians and the environment. We believe this is an attractive and robust chemistry analyzer that offers an excellent combination of sampling speed, precision, reliability, and ease of use," commented Terri Kitcoff, Director of Product Management and Marketing, North America.

About HORIBA Medical

For over 75 years, HORIBA, Ltd. has been an industry leader in liquid, gas and solids analysis. HORIBA Medical, a division of HORIBA Instruments, Inc. based in Irvine, CA is part of the global entity, HORIBA, Ltd. headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. Founded in Kyoto in 1945, HORIBA is one of the major leaders in the global market of analysis and measuring instruments. HORIBA Medical manufactures and distributes in vitro diagnostic hematology, chemistry and coagulation systems for the physician office laboratory and the hospital laboratory markets worldwide. HORIBA Medical employs over 1,100 employees, they have five production centers located in Japan, Brazil, China, France and India, and R&D centers located in the U.S., Japan and France. HORIBA Medical has over 100 distribution partners who sell products in over 110 countries on all five continents. Over 30,000 laboratories worldwide use HORIBA Medical's products.

Contact information:

Phone: +1 (888) 903-5001

Email: [email protected]

URL: https://www.horiba.com/en_en/products/by-segment/medical/

SOURCE HORIBA Medical