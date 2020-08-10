HORIZON Announces Version 13 Release

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HORIZON Labs Systems announced the deployment of version 13 of its laboratory information management system (LIMS), including an Oracle 19c technology upgrade and several new features, such as internationalization, database archiving and streamlined report delivery.

HORIZON LIMS Version 13 Deployed Today! An Oracle 19c technology upgrade, it enables greater performance, enhanced document security industry-specific customization and internationalization.

"HORIZON v13 enables greater performance and enhanced document security, while still being easy to upgrade," said VP, Professional Services & Product Management, Kevin Carter. "Labs are now able to customize their user interface to stay aligned with industry-specific terminology and make use of date, phone and postal code formats required for Canadian laboratories."

HORIZON LIMS version 13 features include:

Internationalization and customization, provides greater customization of the user interface specific to terminology and formatting for multiple countries.

provides greater customization of the user interface specific to terminology and formatting for multiple countries. Archiving data, improving long-term storage management, allowing for deletion of data no longer needed, or data labs are required to delete in keeping with retention time policies.

improving long-term storage management, allowing for deletion of data no longer needed, or data labs are required to delete in keeping with retention time policies. Streamlined report delivery, documents have been moved off of file servers and into the database, which has improved performance and speeds results to the lab and the lab's customers.

documents have been moved off of file servers and into the database, which has improved performance and speeds results to the lab and the lab's customers. Self-service lab online features remove some of the administrative burden from labs allowing privileged users (lab customers) to manage their own accounts, documents can also be attached to both orders and patients.

Carter said HORIZON LIMS software upgrades are included in its annual maintenance fees. For questions regarding updates, contact client support at 919-855-8716, and select option 1.

For more information about HORIZON LIMS, visit horizonlims.com.

About HORIZON

Government and private labs rely on HORIZON LIMS to collect, process and test samples that impact millions of people – ensuring water and crop safety, disease readiness and management of other mission-critical health issues. With more than three decades of experience in the field, HORIZON's technological advancements include its best-in-class Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) helping to provide accurate results and insightful reporting in an efficient, effective and easy-to-use platform/interface. HORIZON is owned by Dohmen , and is one way Dohmen is fulfilling its preventive health mission, by keeping water, food and the environment safe. Visit www.horizonlims.com to learn more.

For More Information:

Carole Pfeil

Marketing Consultant

262 623 4054

[email protected]

SOURCE HORIZON

Related Links

https://www.horizonlims.com

