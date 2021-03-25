Horizon Education Announces New Collaboration with PowerSchool to Provide Educators with a Secondary Benchmark Solution

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Education announces a new collaboration with PowerSchool, the leading provider of K-12 education technology solutions. The emergence of this alliance will provide effective and aligned norm referenced PSAT/SAT and PreACT/ACT benchmark assessments, and data informed instruction within PowerSchool Performance Matters. These benchmark assessments will give customers the ability to build strong systems of support within their districts around college readiness and state accountability. This comes at a time when educators are focused on meeting the needs of all students, on their path to college and preparing for their state summative tests.

Educators will have access to a suite of PSAT/SAT and PreACT/ACT aligned assessments through Horizon within PowerSchool Performance Matters, allowing districts to obtain actionable data from students' formative benchmark assessments early on to help guide instructional practices throughout the school year.

"PowerSchool is the leader in the K-12 education technology," says Dustin Bainbridge, CEO of Horizon Education. "This collaboration allows Horizon to provide actionable insights to an expanded population of stakeholders in the education system. This collaboration will provide an enhanced user experience for PowerSchool customers."

With the speed of technological advancements today, there has never been a better time to form a collaboration among the market leaders within the industry. From the front office to the classroom to the home, PowerSchool helps schools and districts efficiently manage instruction, learning, grading, attendance, assessment, analytics, state reporting, special education, student registration, talent, finance and HR. Now with this new alliance with Horizon Education, additional PSAT/SAT and PreACT/ACT aligned benchmark assessments can be added to that list.

PowerSchool's Partner Program is an exclusive collection of Independent Software Vendors (ISV) partners who are critical to our customers and the company's mission to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their potential, in their way. PowerSchool's Partner Program promotes the delivery of comprehensive solutions to all areas of management of a classroom, school, school district, or state, by providing integration tools for an enhanced user experience.

For more information on PowerSchool's Partner Program, visit powerschool.com/company/partners/.

About Horizon Education

Horizon Education is a rising star in the College Readiness for all movement. Horizon Education believes in providing equitable access and resources to students, families, and educators in their journey toward postsecondary success. Horizon Education partners with districts and schools by providing resources to educators, who then empower their students to prepare for postsecondary success. To learn more, visit horizoneducation.com .

SOURCE Horizon Education