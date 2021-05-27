Horizon Goodwill Names 2021 Officers and Addition of Two New Board Members

HAGERSTOWN, Md., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Goodwill Industries announces that their 2021-2022 Board Officers are Ron Bowers, Chairman; Dustin Watson, Vice-Chair; Bonnie Winders, Secretary; and Michael Zampelli, Treasurer. Also, two new members have joined the Board of Directors, Marion Mitchell, and Sarah Barnes.

Marion Mitchell is a native of Hartford, Connecticut. She is a graduate of California University in Pennsylvania, where she received a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. Now retired, in her professional career, she has accrued over 30 years of experience in teaching and childcare management. She has served on various committees and currently services on the Deaconess Board at Zion Baptist Church. Marion has been married to her husband for 47 years. They have 2 children and 2 grandchildren.

"One of my favorite quotes is 'Recognize that every interaction you have is an opportunity to make a positive impact on others by Shep Hyken'. I truly believe this and look forward to interacting with many people within and outside of Horizon Goodwill to make that positive impact." Marion stated.

A native to the tri-state area, Sarah Barnes joins the Horizon Goodwill Industries Board of Directors with over 15 years of financial and business management experience. She is a graduate of the American Bankers Association and the School of Bank Marketing and Management.

Ms. Barnes is currently employed as a Branch Manager of United Bank in Washington County, MD and she has owned the Razor's Edge barber shop in Hagerstown, MD for the past 8 years. Ms. Barnes is an Executive Board Member for Habitat for Humanity in Washington County, MD, and is actively involved with the Boys & Girls Club of Washington County, MD. During her free time, she enjoys spending time with her two children, traveling, gardening, and cooking.

"I am eager to be part of the Horizon Goodwill Industries Board of Directors. Together we will focus on removing barriers and creating opportunities in the communities we serve." Ms. Barnes stated.

Ron Bowers, new Board Chairman said "a warm welcome to our talented and enthusiastic new board members, Marion Mitchell and Sarah Barnes." He also added, "I look forward to challenging the board and staff to craft a vision that continues to strengthen our organization's ability to 'remove barriers and create opportunities' while ensuring financial stability for the many programs helping people in the four-state region."

Horizon Goodwill's CEO, Dr. David Shuster, is enthused about the additions to the Board of Directors.

"I am excited to have Marion and Sarah join Horizon Goodwill Industries. The breadth and diversity of their experiences bring additional talent to our Board that will help inform our community, economic, and workforce development activities across the region. I look forward to working with them and our entire Board of Directors as we look to create brighter futures for the communities we serve."

Horizon Goodwill Industries would like to thank departing Board member Mary Ann Keyser for her six years of service, most recently as Board Secretary and Chair of the Governance and Compliance Committee.

About Horizon Goodwill: Horizon Goodwill Industries, whose mission is "Removing Barriers, Creating Opportunities," is a non-profit social enterprise dedicated to ensuring that all people have access to sustaining and meaningful employment. Ninety cents of every dollar earned by Horizon Goodwill is invested in putting people to work and strengthening communities across a 17-county region throughout Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. For more information, please visit https://www.horizongoodwill.org.

