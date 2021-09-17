PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon House, Inc. (Horizon House) is providing notice of a recent event that may affect the security of certain information.

On March 5, 2021, Horizon House learned that their computer systems had become encrypted due to ransomware deployed by an unknown actor. Horizon House worked quickly to (1) restore access to the information so they could continue to provide services without disruption and (2) investigate what happened and whether this incident resulted in any unauthorized access to, or acquisition of, participant information by the unknown actor.

Horizon House conducted an extensive investigation to determine the nature and scope of the incident. The investigation later confirmed that Horizon House systems were accessible by an unknown actor between March 2, 2021 and March 5, 2021, and certain data was exfiltrated from the Horizon House systems. On or about September 3, 2021, after reviewing the potentially impacted files, we confirmed that certain personal information was included in those files. In an abundance of caution, Horizon House is providing notice of this event to all Horizon House employees and participants.

The following types of information were present in the impacted systems and therefore potentially viewed or acquired by the unknown actor during this incident: name, address, Social Security number, driver's license and/or state identification card number, date of birth, financial account information, medical claim information, medical record number, patient account number, medical diagnosis, medical treatment information, medical information, health insurance information, and medical claim information. Horizon House is unaware that any of the information was misused or disseminated by the unknown actor and is therefore providing this notice in an abundance of caution.

Horizon House is offering credit monitoring and identity protection services to all impacted individuals and has also established a toll-free number for those with additional questions and concerns: 1-800-718-1749. Individuals can also find additional information on how they can help protect their personal information as well as obtain additional resources on the Horizon House website, https://www.hhinc.org/.

Under U.S. law, a consumer is entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. You may also directly contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below to request a free copy of your credit report.

Consumers have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on a credit file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. If you are a victim of identity theft, you are entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. Should you wish to place a fraud alert, please contact any one of the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below.

As an alternative to a fraud alert, consumers have the right to place a "credit freeze" on a credit report, which will prohibit a credit bureau from releasing information in the credit report without the consumer's express authorization. The credit freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in your name without your consent. However, you should be aware that using a credit freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in your credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application you make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, you cannot be charged to place or lift a credit freeze on your credit report. To request a security freeze, you will need to provide the following information:

Full name (including middle initial as well as Jr., Sr., II, III, etc.); Social Security number; Date of birth; Addresses for the prior two to five years; Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill; A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card (state driver's license or ID card, military identification, etc.); and A copy of either the police report, investigative report, or complaint to a law enforcement agency concerning identity theft if you are a victim of identity theft.

Should you wish to place a fraud alert or credit freeze, please contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below:

Equifax Experian TransUnion https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/ https://www.experian.com/help/ https://www.transunion.com/credit-help 1-888-298-0045 1-888-397-3742 1-833-395-6938 Equifax Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348-5069 Experian Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016 Equifax Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 Experian Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 160, Woodlyn, PA 19094

You may further educate yourself regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and the steps you can take to protect your personal information by contacting the consumer reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission, or your state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission may be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov ; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. You can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above. You have the right to file a police report if you ever experience identity theft or fraud. Please note that in order to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, you will likely need to provide some proof that you have been a victim. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement and your state Attorney General. This notice has not been delayed by law enforcement.

