Horizon Investments and Altamont Capital Partners Announce Strategic Initiative for Growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Investments, LLC, has announced a new strategic investment from Altamont Capital Partners that will further Horizon's position as a leader in goals-based investment solutions. Horizon, a registered investment advisor headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina for more than 20 years, has grown into a nationally recognized leader in asset management.

Commenting on the initiative, Robbie Cannon, Horizon's CEO, stated, "Altamont has had great success investing in strong management teams and backing best-in-class businesses within financial services. This is an exciting opportunity for all of us to build on what we already have and use our collective, deep industry knowledge and business expertise in pursuit of growth."

Keoni Schwartz, Managing Director of Altamont, added "We are thrilled to be in the position to make this investment in Horizon, which is a critical first step in our strategy to both partner with and invest in asset managers whose solutions can be distributed in the goals-based framework Horizon established. We look forward to utilizing our capital and capabilities to support management in expanding Horizon's goal-oriented solutions for advisors and investors."

Cannon, Horizon's long-time CEO, will be taking on the role of Founder and Strategic Advisor, continuing to play an active role in the direction of the firm. John Drahzal, Horizon's President, will be taking on the role of CEO upon closing of the transaction, which is expected in the fourth quarter of 2021. The balance of the executive team – Scott Ladner, CIO; Matt Chambers, General Counsel and CCO; and Stephen Terry, Head of Finance – will remain in their current roles. Drahzal remarked, "the entire management team will be significant holders of company equity, and we intend to continue to build upon the terrific success that this team has delivered over the course of the past several years."

Dave Odenath, Operating Partner at Altamont who will be joining the board of directors of Horizon and will serve as Executive Chairman, remarked "We've had the opportunity to observe the success of Robbie, John, and the team and are excited for Horizon to be at the core of our distribution-led strategy. Our plan is to build around Horizon with strategic acquisitions that will complement Horizon's goals-based framework."

BMO Capital Markets acted as financial advisor to Horizon Investments.

About Horizon Investments

Horizon Investments is a pioneer in providing modern goals-based investment management. With a focus in goals-based investment strategies, Horizon is dedicated to helping financial advisors and their clients improve the investment experience relative to real world, prioritized financial goals. Horizon's investment process balances quantitative expertise with a qualitative perspective, including economic, fundamental, and macroeconomic analysis. Financial advisors turn to Horizon for innovative risk mitigation and retirement income strategies. Horizon's GAIN PROTECT SPEND® framework, combined with its investment management methodology, has been a cornerstone of Horizon's portfolio construction process for over a decade.

About Altamont Capital Partners

Altamont Capital Partners is a private investment firm based in the San Francisco Bay Area with more than $2.5 billion of assets under management. Altamont is focused on investing in middle market businesses where it can partner with leading management teams to help its portfolio companies reach their full potential. The firm's principals have significant experience building business success stories across a range of industries, including financial services, healthcare, consumer/retail, and industrials.

