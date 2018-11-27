Horizon Media Adopts Nielsen Digital Content Ratings

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen and Horizon Media announced the deepening of their relationship to include Digital Content Ratings data as part of the agency's proprietary media planning and activation tool, Cadence. With this agreement, Horizon clients will have access to an independent view of how audiences engage with content across devices and optimize their brand messages to connect with consumers.



Horizon's addition of Digital Content Ratings marks the latest expansion of the agency's adoption of the Nielsen Total Audience framework. For several years, the agency has integrated Nielsen data through Nielsen's Total Media Fusion into its Cadence tool, including Nielsen's National Ratings service to measure linear television viewership; and Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings, which provides persons-based measurement of audiences for advertising campaigns across digital devices including computers, smartphones and tablets.

Using Nielsen's persons-based measurement products, Horizon provides brand advertisers across categories with the data-driven insights they need to reach audiences on the screens, platforms and devices where they spend their time.



"As audiences continue to increase and evolve their engagement with digital content, understanding their behavior has never been more pivotal to forming brand connections and monetizing content. We're excited to see Horizon adopting Digital Content Ratings as part of their solutions for advertisers and using it to help inform and optimize media strategy," said Ravi Rai, VP of Product Leadership.



"Having access to new and better data as the industry evolves allows our teams to make media investments more effectively and deliver more value to our clients," said John Marson, VP, Associate Managing Director, Horizon Media. "Digital Content Ratings data will provide us with much greater clarity around a consumer's multi-screen usage, program and environment relevance and audience duplication."

