Horizon North Logistics Inc. Announces CFO Appointment

TORONTO, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Horizon North Logistics Inc. ("Horizon North" or the "Corporation") (TSX: HNL.TO) announced today that Drew Knight will be appointed as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Corporation effective July 2, 2020.

Drew is a seasoned finance executive who comes from a position as Chief Financial Officer for a global auto-parts manufacturer, operating in 4 countries. Prior to his current position, he held the CFO position for a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange for 5 years where he led M&A focused on global growth. Drew has worked for large multi-nationals with responsibility for overseeing operations in North America and leading negotiations with large automobile manufacturers. He is strategic and has earned a reputation as a "people person", having worked with diverse cross functional teams and stakeholder groups. Drew is a Professional Chartered Accountant who spent the early part of his career in public accounting.

"We are excited that Drew has chosen to join Horizon North's talented team of executives," says R. William McFarland, Chair of the Board of Horizon North. "Drew's experience and strong financial background will serve the Corporation well as we integrate the businesses of Horizon North and Dexterra and build Horizon North into a premier, national leader in support services."

"We would like to thank Scott Matson for his contributions to Horizon North and welcome Drew to our team," said Rod Graham and John MacCuish, co-Chief Executive Officers of Horizon North. "Scott has helped navigate the Corporation over many years and we wish Scott the best in the next phase of his career."

About Horizon North

Horizon North is a publicly listed corporation (TSX: HNL.TO) operating a pan-Canadian support services platform across eleven provinces and territories and diversified end markets.

Our Modular Solutions business integrates modern design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce high-quality building solutions for commercial, residential and industrial clients. Our Facilities Management business delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense and security, retail, healthcare, education and government. Our Industrial Services business provides a full range of workforce accommodations solutions, forestry services and access solutions to clients in the energy, mining, forestry and construction sectors among others.

Horizon North has an outstanding record of creating and managing places that play a vital role in the national economy and our local communities. What sets us apart is our expertise in bringing together the right people with the right skills to transform service delivery and improve customers' experiences.

You can also visit our website at www.horizonnorth.ca.

SOURCE Horizon North Logistics Inc.

