Horizon North Logistics Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2019

CALGARY, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Horizon North Logistics Inc. ("Horizon North" or the "Corporation") reported its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018.

First Quarter Highlights

Horizon North achieved Q1 2019 revenue of $128.7 million and EBITDAS of $17.4 million , an increase of $46.2 million and $13.0 million , respectively, when compared to Q1 2018. Total profit also increased $9.8 million , to $3.7 million , when compared with the $6.1 million loss in Q1 2018.





April 1, 2019 marked the successful completion of the acquisition of NRB Inc. ("NRB"), a significant step in the Corporation's pan-Canadian growth strategy. NRB is a full-service modular manufacturing company based in Grimsby, Ontario , providing Horizon North with manufacturing capacity in the southern Ontario region. Expertise in wood-frame modular structures will expand east, providing solutions for affordable social, student, and senior housing, in addition to Indigenous infrastructure projects, hotels, commercial space and single and multi-family homes. NRB's expertise in steel-frame, non-combustible modular structures will expand west, including facilities for health care, recreation, and education purposes, as well as retail, hospitality and utilities;





First Quarter Financial Summary



Three months ended March 31 (000's except per share amounts) 2019 2018 % Change Revenue $ 128,745 $ 82,575 56 EBITDAS(1) 17,405 4,433 293 EBITDAS as a % of revenue 14% 5%

Operating earnings (loss) 6,328 (7,044) 190 Operating earnings (loss) as a % of revenue 5% (9%)

Total income (loss) 3,737 (6,062) 162 Total comprehensive income (loss) 3,737 (6,062) 162 Earnings (loss) per share









Basic $ 0.02 $ (0.04)

Diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.04)

Total assets $ 512,820 $ 482,753 6 Total loans and borrowings 35,081 85,550 (59) Fund Flow 17,551 4,672 276 Net Capital spending (proceeds) 14,769 16,339 (10) Total debt to EBITDAS(1) 0.71:1.00 3.26:1.00

Debt to total capitalization ratio(1) 0.22:1.00 0.22:1.00

Dividends declared $ 3,285 $ 2,907

Dividends declared per share $ 0.02 $ 0.02



(1) See Non-GAAP measures definitions within the press release for details.

Quarterly Operational Overview

Results for the three months ended March 31, 2019 showed increases across all measures compared to Q1 2018. The increase in revenue for Q1 2019 was across all segments and was driven by project execution and increased manufacturing capacity in the Modular Solutions segment, along with increased camp rental and catering activity in the Camp & Catering segment. Rentals & Logistics segment revenues also increased compared to Q1 2018 due to the large volume of matting sales in Q1 2019.

Industrial Services

Revenues from Industrial Services for Q1 2019 increased compared to Q1 2018 due to higher camp rental and catering activity in the northeast region of British Columbia and the significant increase in mat sales. Camp rental and catering activity levels increased, driven by utilization of 64%, up 18%, and revenue per bed rental day at $103, an increase of 5%, due to several new camps opening in the northeastern British Columbia region. Catering only activity increased 22% in Q1 2019 compared to Q1 2018, with softening revenue per catering only day, lower by 4%, as a result of different contract mix. Rentals & Logistics revenues increased in Q1 2019 compared to Q1 2018 primarily due to an increase in matting sales and strong soil stabilization work.

Modular Solutions

Modular Solutions revenues for Q1 2019 were 103% higher than Q1 2018 as a result of increased capacity to execute the large backlog of projects. The manufacturing capacity available in Q1 2019 increased significantly from Q1 2018 as a result of ramping up direct headcount at the Kamloops, British Columbia facility and the full integration of the Aldergrove, British Columbia facility. In addition, the acquisition of the Rocky View County, Alberta facility in November 2018 allowed for a further ramp up of production into Q1 2019. The increase of throughput capacity facilitated the execution of higher volumes and generated much stronger revenues.

Other Financial Measures

Horizon North's Q1 2019 EBITDAS increased by $13.0 million, or 293%, compared to Q1 2018. As a percentage of revenue, EBITDAS were 14% compared to 5% in Q1 2018. The increase in EBITDAS, compared to Q1 2018, was primarily driven by significantly improved operating results in the Modular Solutions segment, new camp rental and catering projects in the Camp & Catering segment, and significant matting sales in the Rentals & Logistics segment.

Horizon North continued to maintain a strong focus on managing its Statement of Financial Position through monitoring working capital and the capital program. Total Loans and Borrowings, including equipment related finance leases, were $35.1 million at March 31, 2019 compared to $31.7 million at December 31, 2018. As a result of the increased debt and stronger EBITDAS, the total Debt to EBITDAS ratio was 0.71:1.00 at March 31, 2019 compared to 0.86:1.00 at December 31, 2018.

Impact of IFRS 16 - Leases on EBITDAS

Effective January 1, 2019, the Corporation adopted IFRS 16 in its financial statements. IFRS 16 introduces a single lessee accounting model and requires a lessee to recognize assets and liabilities for all leases with a term of more than 12 months, unless the underlying asset is of low value. A lessee is required to recognize a right-of-use asset representing its right to use the underlying asset and a lease liability representing its obligation to make lease payments. This standard substantially carries forward the lessor accounting requirements of IAS 17, while requiring enhanced disclosures to be provided by lessors.

The Corporation has applied IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective method and therefore the comparative information has not been restated and continues to be reported under IAS 17. Under IFRS 16, lease costs are reflected on the statement of comprehensive income (loss) through depreciation and interest expense, resulting in an increase to EBITDAS.

The modified retrospective method resulted in a one-time adjustment of a $26.6 million addition of right-of-use assets, offset by an existing $2.0 million prepaid land lease and $24.6 million in lease liabilities with no changes in retained earnings on January 1, 2019. During Q1 2019, the Corporation made payments of $1.4 million related to its lease obligations and recorded right of use asset depreciation and lease interest charges of $1.2 million and $0.3 million, respectively. As a result of the new lease standard, EBITDAS was positively impacted by $1.4 million.

Outlook

In 2019, Horizon North will continue to diversify both its portfolio of offerings and customer base through its two operating divisions: Industrial Services and Modular Solutions.

Industrial Services

Horizon North will continue to leverage its reputation as a leading provider of turn-key camp, hospitality, access and maintenance solutions with focus on the following four key areas:

Horizon North continues the setup of the first phase of development on its 57-acre parcel of land located at the entrance to Kitimat , British Columbia. Horizon North expects to open the first 260 beds of its world-class Crossroads open lodge in Q2 2019 with the facility permitted for up to 1,000 beds to service increasing activity in the region.





Modular Solutions

Horizon North's focus is to continue to maximize the growth of its backlog and executing on throughput of modular construction projects to drive economies of scale in our facilities. Horizon North will continue to strengthen its product offerings as the mix of product balances between government and commercial projects throughout 2019.

April 1, 2019 marked the successful completion of the acquisition of NRB, a significant step in the Corporation's pan-Canadian growth strategy. NRB is a full-service modular manufacturing company based in Grimsby, Ontario, providing Horizon North with manufacturing capacity in the southern Ontario region. Expertise in wood-frame modular structures will expand east, providing solutions for affordable social, student, and senior housing, in addition to Indigenous infrastructure projects, hotels, commercial space and single and multi-family homes. NRB's expertise in steel-frame, non-combustible modular structures will expand west, including facilities for health care, recreation, and education purposes, as well as retail, hospitality and utilities.

Increased capacity in western Canada from two modular manufacturing facility acquisitions in 2018 and the newly acquired southern Ontario facility, via NRB, have expanded Horizon North's geographic footprint and product mix. These two factors will allow Horizon North to provide our products and services across the country and serve additional regions that have a strong appetite for our unique modular construction and delivery model.

In April 2019, Horizon North entered into a strategic alliance with Prefab Logic to build the volumetric modular industry, with Prefab Logic providing product design and management services for projects to Horizon North. This agreement will provide Horizon North with opportunities to supply modules for select projects in the United States market strengthening plant utilization and providing initial exposure to significant modular construction demand using wood-frame and steel-frame modular manufacturing in concert with the Corporation's pan-Canadian growth strategy.

Dividend Payment

Horizon North announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the second quarter of 2019 at $0.02 per share. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2019 to be paid on July 15, 2019. The Board of Directors regularly monitors the strength of the Statement of Financial Position, cash from operations and capital requirements to ensure the overall sustainability of Horizon North is not compromised. The dividends will be eligible dividends for Canadian tax purposes.

Additional Information

A copy of the Corporation's Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 and related Management's Discussion and Analysis have been filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and www.horizonnorth.ca. Unless otherwise indicated, the consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and the reporting currency is in Canadian dollars.

Non-GAAP measures

Certain measures in this MD&A do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and, therefore, are considered non-GAAP measures. These measures are regularly reviewed by the Chief Operating Decision Maker and provide investors with an alternative method for assessing the Corporation's operating results in a manner that is focused on the performance of the Corporation's ongoing operations and to provide a more consistent basis for comparison between periods. These measures should not be construed as alternatives to total profit and total comprehensive income determined in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of the Corporation's performance. The method of calculating these measures may differ from other entities and accordingly, may not be comparable to measures used by other entities. The following non-GAAP measures are used to monitor the Corporation's performance:

EBITDAS: Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, share based compensation, earnings from equity investments, and gain/loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment ("EBITDAS"). Management believes that in addition to total profit (loss) and total comprehensive income (loss), EBITDAS is a useful supplemental earnings measure as it provides an indication of the Corporation's operating performance and it is regularly provided to and reviewed by the Chief Operating Decision Maker.

Debt to total capitalization: Calculated as the ratio of debt to total capitalization. Debt is defined as the sum of current and long-term portions of loans and borrowings. Total capitalization is calculated as the sum of debt and shareholders' equity.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or future performance of Horizon North. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

In particular, such forward-looking statements include:

Under the heading "Highlights" the statements that:

Under the heading "Outlook" the statement that:

"In 2019, Horizon North will continue to diversify both its portfolio of offerings and customer base through its two operating divisions: Industrial Services and Modular Solutions.

Industrial Services

Horizon North will continue to leverage its reputation as a leading provider of turn-key camp, hospitality, access and maintenance solutions with focus on the following four key areas:

Horizon North continues the setup of the first phase of development on its 57-acre parcel of land located at the entrance to Kitimat , British Columbia. Horizon North expects to open the first 260 beds of its world-class Crossroads open lodge in Q2 2019 with the facility permitted for up to 1,000 beds to service increasing activity in the region.





Modular Solutions

Horizon North's focus is to continue to maximize the growth of its backlog and executing on throughput of modular construction projects to drive economies of scale in our facilities. Horizon North will continue to strengthen its product offerings as the mix of product balances between government and commercial projects throughout 2019.

April 1, 2019 marked the successful completion of the acquisition of NRB, a significant step in the Corporation's pan-Canadian growth strategy. NRB is a full-service modular manufacturing company based in Grimsby, Ontario, providing Horizon North with manufacturing capacity in the southern Ontario region. Expertise in wood-frame modular structures will expand east, providing solutions for affordable social, student, and senior housing, in addition to Indigenous infrastructure projects, hotels, commercial space and single and multi-family homes. NRB's expertise in steel-frame, non-combustible modular structures will expand west, including facilities for health care, recreation, and education purposes, as well as retail, hospitality and utilities.

Increased capacity in western Canada from two modular manufacturing facility acquisitions in 2018 and the newly acquired southern Ontario facility, via NRB, have expanded Horizon North's geographic footprint and product mix. These two factors will allow Horizon North to provide our products and services across the country and serve additional regions that have a strong appetite for our unique modular construction and delivery model.

In April 2019, Horizon North entered into a strategic alliance with Prefab Logic to build the volumetric modular industry, with Prefab Logic providing product design and management services for projects to Horizon North. This agreement will provide Horizon North with opportunities to supply modules for select projects in the United States market strengthening plant utilization and providing initial exposure to significant modular construction demand using wood-frame and steel-frame modular manufacturing in concert with the Corporation's pan-Canadian growth strategy."

Under the heading "Dividend Payment" regarding the payment of a dividend to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2019 to be paid on July 15, 2019.

The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain assumptions made by Horizon North which include, but are not limited to, assumptions relating to:

industry activity for oil, natural gas and mineral exploration and development in the western Canadian provinces and northern territories;

commodity prices;

the impacts of a positive FID from LNG Canada with respect to the Kitimat LNG project;

capital investment in the Canadian oil and gas sector;

dividend payments;

anticipated activity levels for 2019;

operational results and capital spending;

anticipated backlog in the Modular Solutions business;

trade and other receivables;

the impacts of the NRB acquisition;

future operating costs and Corporation's access to capital;

the effects of regulation by governmental agencies;

the competitive environment in which the Corporation operates;

the ability of the Corporation to attract and retain personnel;

the development of LNG and commodity transportation infrastructure;

the relationships between the Corporation and its customers; and

general economic and financial conditions.

Although Horizon North believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Horizon North cannot give any assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following:

volatility in the price and demand for oil, natural gas and minerals;

fluctuations in the demand for the Corporation's services;

availability of qualified personnel;

changes in regulation by governmental agencies, including environmental regulation; and

other factors listed under "Risks and Uncertainties" in this press release and other risk factors identified in the Corporation's annual information form.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other risk factors that could affect Horizon North's operations and financial results are included in Horizon North's annual information form which may be accessed through the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. In addition, the reader is cautioned that historical results are not indicative of future performance. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Horizon North does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Certain information set out herein may be considered as "financial outlook" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The purpose of this financial outlook is to provide readers with disclosure regarding Horizon North's reasonable expectations as to the anticipated results of its proposed business activities for the periods indicated. Readers are cautioned that the financial outlook may not be appropriate for other purposes.

About Horizon North

Horizon North is a publicly listed corporation (TSX: HNL.TO) providing a full range of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. Our Industrial Services division supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, maintenance and utilities. Our Modular Solutions division integrates modern design concepts and technology with state of the art, off-site manufacturing processes; producing high quality building solutions for commercial and residential offerings including offices, hotels, and retail buildings, as well as distinctive single detached dwellings and multi-family residential structures. As a result of our diverse product and service offerings, Horizon North is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of our customers in numerous sectors, anywhere in Canada.

