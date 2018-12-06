Horizon Power Selects PXiSE To Manage Distributed Energy Resources In Western Australia

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PXiSE Energy Solutions, LLC, a unit of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE), today announced it has been selected by Horizon Power to install PXiSE's Active Control Technology (ACT) as the distributed energy resources management system (DERMS) in Western Australia.

PXiSE's DERMS will provide the platform for Horizon Power to manage distributed energy resources in the future across its approximately 888,000-square-mile service area while enhancing efficiency and maintaining reliability of its electric grid. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"Horizon Power has a great vision for how to meet its customers' future energy needs and we look forward to being part of it," said Patrick T. Lee, president of PXiSE Energy Solutions. "Our DERMS solution will give Horizon Power the tools it needs to manage the grid as more customers install distributed solar and storage resources."

PXiSE's DERMS will provide Horizon Power with continuous, high-resolution visibility into the operations of the solar panels, batteries and generators. The platform will automatically respond to conditions on the grid by discharging power stored in batteries to correct any real-time disturbances and ensure a smooth, two-way flow of electricity across its systems.

"With increasing customer demand for behind the meter energy resources, we will need innovative technology to enable us to efficiently manage the resources while maintaining our highest safety and reliability standards," said Terry Mohn, general manager of Advanced Microgrid Developments for Horizon Power. "PXiSE's flexible and comprehensive DERMS solution was selected because it offers innovative new technology for Western Australia that will serve as a platform to increase renewable capacity."

The deployment of PXiSE DERMS solution will enable Horizon Power to manage and orchestrate various distributed energy resources and further transition to a higher percentage of renewable resources.

The PXiSE Active Control Technology platform runs on a standard Microsoft Windows platform and uses an imbedded OSIsoft software and synchro-phasor data to enhance, analyze and respond to grid data from numerous power resources. The continuous higher-resolution visibility and artificial intelligence balances a mix of renewable energy, storage and traditional generation on the electrical grid.

The PXiSE software application currently controls distributed energy resources at renewable energy projects, including Auwahi Wind in Hawaii and in microgrids at Sempra Energy's headquarters in San Diego and a winery in Sonoma County, California. To find out more, visit www.pxise.com.

About Horizon Power

Horizon Power is a Western Australian State Government-owned, commercially-focused corporation that provides high quality, safe and reliable power to more than 48,000 customers located in regional and remote communities.

The utility's service area is vast – approximately 2.3 million square kilometers – which means Horizon Power generates, distributes and retails electricity to the largest service area with the least amount of customers in the world. For every 50 square kilometers of terrain, there is just one customer.

About PXiSE

PXiSE Energy Solutions LLC., headquartered in San Diego, is a subsidiary of Sempra Energy and partially owned by Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Formed in 2016, the company develops, operates and markets ACT, a next-generation software power-grid management technology for renewable energy developers and operators, grid operators, commercial property owners and microgrids. To find out more, visit www.pxise.com.

