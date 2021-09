Horizon Technology Finance to Appear at Capital Link Closed-End Funds & Global ETFs Forum

FARMINGTON, Conn., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN) ("Horizon"), a leading specialty finance company that provides capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and sustainability industries, announced today that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Robert D. Pomeroy Jr., will appear at the 20th Annual Capital Link Closed-End Funds & Global ETFs Forum, a digital conference, on October 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

At that time, Mr. Pomeroy will participate on the BDCs Roundtable – Financing America's Growth panel, hosted by Allen Laufenberg, Managing Director with Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (KBW), a Stifel Company, and joined by CEOs at leading venture debt BDCs. The conference is free to access and will deliver its content across an interactive platform and will feature panel discussions by industry executives. For more information and to register, visit https://forumcef2021.capitallink.com/.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN) is a leading specialty finance company that provides capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and sustainability industries. The investment objective of Horizon is to maximize its investment portfolio's return by generating current income from the debt investments it makes and capital appreciation from the warrants it receives when making such debt investments. Horizon is headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut, with a regional office in Pleasanton, California, and investment professionals located in Portland, Maine, Austin, Texas, and Reston, Virginia. To learn more, please visit www.horizontechfinance.com.

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Horizon undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

