Horizon Telcom Picks Alianza to Deliver New Cloud Communications Suite to Business Customers

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alianza, Inc., the leading cloud communications platform for service providers, announced today that Horizon Telcom is launching Horizon Hosted Voice, a new cloud-based unified communications solution, using Alianza's cloud native, agile software-as-a-service VoIP solution.

Horizon has been providing telecommunications services to Southern Ohio for 125 years. Their regional fiber broadband division, based in Columbus, OH and consisting of nearly 5,000 route miles of fiber, specializes in a range of connectivity solutions for healthcare, education, government, wireless carriers, data centers, and enterprise customers throughout Ohio and neighboring states.

"Adding Horizon Hosted Voice gives us an amazing opportunity to elevate how we serve our commercial customers as they transition to modern cloud communications," said Craig Drinkhall, Director of Products and Sales Engineering at Horizon. "Alianza's durable, agile cloud platform is well matched with our state-of-the-art fiber network and enables us to launch compelling, innovative new services without the need to build and maintain our own infrastructure."

Alianza's Cloud Communications Platform enables Horizon to integrate desktop, handsets, and mobility devices under a single platform and deliver a full-featured cloud PBX solution to address a wide range of business sizes and verticals.

"Given the ever-changing environment we now live in, it is more important than ever to have a reliable, flexible and full-featured voice platform to pair with our already well-established data products," stated Glenn Lytle, Chief Revenue Officer for Horizon. "We believe Alianza gives us the best voice platform for Horizon to maintain the high-quality expectations our customers have for our products and services."

Alianza provides Horizon a superior solution for its new unified communications offering, including:

Scalable and future-proof cloud platform: Empowers Horizon to launch compelling products today and continue satisfying business customers as market requirements and technologies evolve.

Empowers Horizon to launch compelling products today and continue satisfying business customers as market requirements and technologies evolve. A single pane of glass: One portal for all Horizon staff to simplify account management and end-user support.

One portal for all Horizon staff to simplify account management and end-user support. Easy geographic expansion: Comprehensive rate center coverage enabled by Alianza's tight integration and automated number porting with its nationwide CPaaS partner.

Comprehensive rate center coverage enabled by Alianza's tight integration and automated number porting with its nationwide CPaaS partner. Best economics: Success-based model in which cost is aligned with revenue for a more compelling total cost of ownership.

"Like Horizon, we are a true partner to our customers, and we'll be in lockstep with them in delivering reliable, industry-leading cloud communication solutions for their customers," commented Camille Issa, Vice President of Sales at Alianza. "Our technology, team, and partner ecosystem make for a powerful solution to enable Horizon's success with onboarding and serving customers."

About Alianza

Alianza connects people. We do that by powering a feature-rich and robust suite of cloud communications products for service providers. We make it easy, highly profitable, and future-proof with our cloud native, agile software-as-a-service solution. Our cloud communications platform is a better way to deliver VoIP and unified communications, untangling service providers from the restraints of obsolete networks and accelerating innovation and growth. Alianza is powered by a team of experts that are obsessed with the customer experience and have a passion to transform communications delivery. Learn more about Alianza at www.alianza.com and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Horizon Telcom

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Horizon is a leading fiber-optic broadband carrier operating in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana and Michigan. The extensive network offers high speed Ethernet, Dedicated Internet Access, dark fiber, wavelength, cloud communications and data center connection services primarily to business customers. Horizon's entrepreneurial heritage, dating back 125 years, and long-standing commitment to remarkable customer care, ensures its devotion to connecting customers to their worlds through the delivery of cutting-edge fiber-optic technology. Learn more at www.horizonconnects.com.

