Horizon Worldwide Partners with Rise Interactive to Accelerate DTC eCommerce Growth

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise Interactive, recognized as one of the top performance marketing agencies in the world, is now the Digital AOR for Horizon Worldwide, one of the largest specialty photo, wall art and décor manufacturers in the US. Horizon Worldwide is the parent company of Photography.com and CreativeGallery.com.

Horizon Worldwide concluded their recent search for the best performance marketing partner to support the next leg of growth in their direct-to-consumer eCommerce business by choosing Rise. "Expanding our efforts to drive more sales through our own website properties is a key strategic focus for Horizon Worldwide," said Gary Seline, President & CEO of Horizon Worldwide. "We needed an agency with a proven track record of scaling eCommerce revenue using digital channels while meeting ambitious performance targets. Rise demonstrated a clear vision of how to apply our data in smarter ways to drive better results, and Rise's Connex®️ technology will help both of our teams unlock opportunities to grow faster."

"Consumer brands like Photography.com and CreativeGallery.com are in our sweet spot of technology and service offering innovation, and Rise couldn't be more excited to work with the team of forward-thinking marketers at Horizon Worldwide," says Larry Fisher, CEO of Rise Interactive. "Any brand selling products through a mix of online retail channels and direct-to-consumer eCommerce faces a set of challenges that Rise is uniquely focused on solving. With the massive volume of products that consumers can purchase on Photography.com or CreativeGallery.com, it is critical to have both the right strategy and the right technology that can automate certain management and optimization tasks at scale. Our granular approach to media management focuses on identifying exactly where marketers should invest their next dollar, both within and across channels, based on our clients' goals. Our Connex technology finds and automates decision making across all of these individual optimization opportunities, which allows our team of smart, analytical marketers to do what they do best—think more strategically about how our digital efforts contribute to Horizon Worldwide's bottom line."

About Rise

Rise Interactive is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in media, analytics and customer experience. Recognized as one of the top performance marketing agencies in the world, Rise uses its proprietary approach to multi-channel strategy, Interactive Investment Management®, to help clients make better decisions on how to invest their marketing resources to drive the greatest returns. Rise is a strategic partner, helping leading brands like ULTA Beauty, Harry's, Stanley Steemer, Quill and others use data to make smarter marketing investments and create more relevant experiences for their customers. For more information, visit www.riseinteractive.com or follow the company on Twitter @riseinteractive.

About Horizon Worldwide

Horizon Worldwide based in Houston, TX is a leading publisher, manufacturer, and distributor of custom wall-art, décor, signage and specialty photo products in the US. The organization has two primary direct-to-consumer websites: Photography.com and CreativeGallery.com, as well as a host of other specialty product sites.

Horizon operates a full-service publishing, printing and imaging production facility having shipped over 250 million direct-to-consumer personalized pieces. The facility encompasses over 135,000 square feet and incorporates a vast amount of digital printing equipment as well as robotic and automated production and manufacturing equipment. Photography.com is a direct-to-consumer e-commerce site that specializes in printing customer images on an array of substrates including; canvas, metal, glass, acrylic, wood, framed products, games, housewares and more. CreativeGallery.com is the company's site that boasts over 175,000+ company owned proprietary works-of-art, offered in over 350 million SKU's through various substrate and size offerings. The company's' wholesale division fulfills products for most major retailers including Macy's, Home Depot, Lowes, Wayfair, Overstock, Amazon and others.

