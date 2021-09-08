Horizon3.ai Named a Finalist in The Pitch by Constellation Research

Horizon3.ai enables organizations to see their enterprise through the eyes of an attacker. Our autonomous penetration testing platform, NodeZero, continuously assesses your attack surface, identifying ways an attacker could chain together harvested credentials, misconfigurations, dangerous product defaults, and exploitable vulnerabilities to compromise your systems and data. Our core innovation is the use of knowledge graph analytics combined with adaptive attack algorithms. We give IT administrators and network engineers 'security superpowers,' enabling them to operate like ethical hackers with 20 years of experience. Our bigger vision is to deliver continuous attack paired with continuous defense, the ultimate purple team, executing an integrated learning loop that gets smarter with every interaction, all delivered as an Autonomous Security Platform.

"We are excited to showcase a high-quality list of enterprise tech startups with the Constellation Academy, a super elite group of technology decision makers across all industries in the Global 2000. These finalists represent the best of enterprise tech startups in the early stages of growth," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder of Constellation Research.

'It is a great honor to be selected as a finalist in The Pitch by Constellation Research! When we came together in early 2019 to start Horizon3.ai, we knew we were building something security professionals needed and wanted because we are security professionals ourselves. We didn't know if our security tools worked, or if we fixed the right vulnerabilities until we were breached, and by then it was too late. We set out to create NodeZero, an agentless, self-service and autonomous pentesting platform that enables enterprises to continuously find, fix, and verify the remediation of security weaknesses, so you can proactively improve your security posture." – Snehal Antani, CEO and co-founder of Horizon3.ai

The Pitch is the only industry wide two-day event that brings startup founders, enterprise technology decision makers, early-stage investors, venture capitalists, corporate venture funds, and system integrators together to identify the next enterprise startup unicorns. These senior level buy-side executives selected finalists who demonstrated growing success in business and technology among their industry competitors. Finalists have shown how their solutions can benefit the Global 2000 organizations with new and innovative ideas.

Voting for The Pitch winners will take place from September 13 – 14, during a live two-day virtual event. Finalists will be grilled by the judges for 30 minutes, and the winners in each category announced at the end of each section.

Horizon3.ai's mission is to help you find and fix attack vectors before attackers can exploit them. NodeZero, our autonomous penetration testing solution, is a true self-service SaaS offering that is safe to run in production and requires no persistent or credentialed agents. You will see your enterprise through the eyes of the attacker, identify your ineffective security controls, and ensure your limited resources are spent fixing problems that can actually be exploited. Founded in 2019 by industry, US Special Operations, and US National Security veterans, Horizon3.ai is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, and made in the USA.

Constellation Research is a technology research and advisory firm based in Silicon Valley. We deliver strategic guidance to companies seeking to transform their businesses through the early adoption of disruptive technology. Our analysts draw on their experiences as practitioners to deliver pragmatic advice to CXOs leading digital transformation within their organizations. Clients include board of directors, C-suite executives, line-of-business leaders, and IT visionaries who are not afraid to challenge the status quo. Our mission is to conduct research on emerging technologies, identify and validate trends, and empower our clients to succeed in the digital economy. Constellation Research also hosts DisrupTV, a show hosted by our founder R "Ray" Wang, which features disruptive leaders and reaches 40k+ viewers each week.

