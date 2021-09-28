Horizon3.ai recognized in 2021 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Security Operations

According to this report, "Security testing, like network penetration testing and red teaming, plays an important role in an organizations' capabilities to identify exposures, vulnerabilities and weaknesses in their defenses. Many organizations only test on an annual or ad hoc basis, rarely testing more frequently or even continuously due to the cost and lack of internal expertise." 1

Horizon3.ai's autonomous penetration testing platform, NodeZero, continuously assesses an enterprise's attack surface, identifying ways an attacker could chain together harvested credentials, misconfigurations, dangerous product defaults, and exploitable vulnerabilities to compromise systems and data. Our core innovation is the use of knowledge graph analytics combined with adaptive attack algorithms. We give IT administrators and network engineers 'security superpowers,' enabling them to operate like ethical hackers with 20 years of experience and act as a force multiplier for our MSP and MSSP partners. Our vision is to deliver continuous attack paired with continuous defense, the ultimate purple team, executing an integrated learning loop – find, fix, verify – that gets smarter with every interaction, all delivered as an autonomous security platform.

"Our customers shift from running one pentest per year to as many as 16 pentests per month," said Snehal Antani, co-founder and CEO of Horizon3.ai. "Early in our adoption, very few alerts are triggered in the SOC because their tools are neither properly tuned nor designed to work together. As customers ramp up to running many pentests per month, NodeZero becomes their 'sparring partner,' helping customers improve their security effectiveness, while also quickly finding, fixing, and verifying the resolution of exploitable security weaknesses," – Snehal Antani, CEO and co-founder of Horizon3.ai.

"I thought I fixed that!" exclaimed a customer to Monti Knode, Director of Customer and Partner Success at Horizon3.ai. "Our customers are now creating a 'Pentest Wednesday' to verify that 'Patch Tuesday' was successful, because in security it's all about continuously verifying that you are secure."

"When I was a security practitioner, I had no idea if I was logging the right data in my SIEM, or fixing the right vulnerabilities, until a breach occurred. By then it's too late! We would pay red team consultants to show up, compromise us, send us a PDF report a few weeks later, and then disappear for a year. Snehal and I wanted to fundamentally shift this approach to focus on proactively finding and fixing security weaknesses before criminals could exploit them. We believe that being named by Gartner as a Sample Vendor in this Hype Cycle report for Autonomous Penetration Testing and Red Teaming category reinforces our solution's value to our customers. In our opinion, as a start-up, it is particularly exciting to be recognized in an emerging market on the Hype Cycle. We saw this opportunity early, and it's great to see Gartner create the Autonomous Penetration Testing and Red Teaming category and recognize that it's 'on the rise'!" – Anthony Pillitiere, co-founder and CTO of Horizon3.ai.

About Horizon3.ai

Horizon3.ai's mission is to help you find and fix attack vectors before attackers can exploit them. NodeZero, our autonomous penetration testing solution, is a true self-service SaaS offering that is safe to run in production and requires no persistent or credentialed agents. You will see your enterprise through the eyes of the attacker, identify your ineffective security controls, and ensure your limited resources are spent fixing problems that can actually be exploited. Founded in 2019 by industry, US Special Operations, and US National Security veterans, Horizon3.ai is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, and made in the USA.

