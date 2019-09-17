Horizons Holdings International Corp Announces PAI-TECH Artificial Intelligence Ltd OEM Distribution Agreement with Real Time Ltd.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HORIZONS HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL CORP (OTCMarkets: HZHI) is pleased to confirm that its subsidiary, PAI-TECH ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE LTD has signed an OEM distribution agreement with Real Time ltd. to develop and distribute products based on PAI's Bot Operating System Standard (PAI-BOSS). Real Time ltd. has already developed a distributed and automated solution for the HR field, HR-BOT, that has been installed in the Israeli government and is going to be sold worldwide to enterprise corporations as well as governments.

Tamir Fridman, PAI-TECH's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are grateful for this amazing cooperation with Real Time ltd. and are so pleased that they chose PAI-BOSS to be their infrastructure for their new products. Real Time ltd. took a step towards distributed computing which has enabled them to adopt artificial intelligence. With this partnership, we'll soon be able to see many distributed solutions used in major enterprises, as well as governments within Israel and worldwide."

Maor Malki, Real-Time LTD Chief Executive Officer, commented: "I am proud and excited about our partnership with PAI-TECH. I am a firm believer in automation and distribution and when we met with PAI-TECH, I realized straight away that their solution is in a league of its own. It enables businesses to work more efficiently and make significant improvements to their overall organizational management."

About HORIZONS HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL CORP.

Horizons Holdings International Corp. operates as holding, development and investment company.

For complete information, please visit: http://www.horizonsholdings.com

About PAI-TECH ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE LTD.

PAI-TECH makes computers smarter through the power of intelligent bots and is revolutionizing computer software with the development of the world's first Bot Operating System Standard (B.O.S.S.). PAI-BOSS provides a distributed operating system powered by PAI-BOTS that run advanced AI algorithms and offer real-time, autonomous and distributed solutions. The company has developed a portfolio of Intellectual Property and has filed several patents to the USPTO.

For more information, please visit: https://www.pai-tech.org

About REAL TIME LTD.

Real Time ltd. is an established B2B company based in Israel. With over 10,000 existing customers, ranging from SMBs to large enterprises, Real Time ltd. provides a variety of smart technology solutions that enable businesses to improve their overall company management. These solutions include HR, cybersecurity, and automation.

