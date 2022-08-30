Horizontal Directional Drilling Market 2026, Rising Unconventional Drilling Activities to Boost Growth - Technavio

The rising unconventional drilling activities, growing consumption of oil and gas, and drilling activities in remote areas will offer immense growth opportunities. However, risks associated with drilling activities, the volatile nature of crude oil prices, and the growing adoption of renewable energy will challenge the growth of the market participants. Request a free sample report.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Segmentation

Application

Onshore



Offshore

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



The Middle East And Africa



South America

Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our horizontal directional drilling market report covers the following areas:

Horizontal Directional Drilling Market size

Horizontal Directional Drilling Market trends

Horizontal Directional Drilling Market industry analysis

This study identifies the automation in horizontal directional drilling techniques as one of the prime reasons driving the horizontal directional drilling market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.

Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Horizontal Directional Drilling Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Horizontal Directional Drilling Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

APS Technology Inc.

Baker Hughes Co.

Barbco Inc.

China Oilfield Services Ltd.Â Â

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd.

Compass Directional Services Ltd.

Halliburton Co.

Helmerich and Payne Inc.

Huisman Equipment BV

Koltek LLC

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report .

Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.96% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 3.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.64 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 53% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled APS Technology Inc., Baker Hughes Co., Barbco Inc., China Oilfield Services Ltd., Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., Compass Directional Services Ltd., Halliburton Co., Helmerich and Payne Inc., Huisman Equipment BV, Koltek LLC, Millennium Directional Service Ltd., MS Directional, Nabors Industries Ltd., National Energy Services Reunited Corp., NOV Inc., PHX Energy Services Corp., Precision HDD LLC, Schlumberger Ltd., Scientific Drilling International, and Weatherford International Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Onshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Onshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Onshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Onshore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Onshore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Offshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Offshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Offshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Offshore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offshore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Baker Hughes Co.

Exhibit 89: Baker Hughes Co. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Baker Hughes Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Baker Hughes Co. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Baker Hughes Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Baker Hughes Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Barbco Inc.

Exhibit 94: Barbco Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Barbco Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Barbco Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Halliburton Co.

Exhibit 97: Halliburton Co. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Halliburton Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Halliburton Co. - Key news



Exhibit 100: Halliburton Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Halliburton Co. - Segment focus

10.6 Helmerich and Payne Inc.

Exhibit 102: Helmerich and Payne Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Helmerich and Payne Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Helmerich and Payne Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Helmerich and Payne Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Huisman Equipment BV

Exhibit 106: Huisman Equipment BV - Overview



Exhibit 107: Huisman Equipment BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Huisman Equipment BV - Key offerings

10.8 Koltek LLC

Exhibit 109: Koltek LLC - Overview



Exhibit 110: Koltek LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Koltek LLC - Key offerings

10.9 Nabors Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Nabors Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Nabors Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Nabors Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Nabors Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Nabors Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Schlumberger Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Schlumberger Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Schlumberger Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Schlumberger Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Schlumberger Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Scientific Drilling International

Exhibit 121: Scientific Drilling International - Overview



Exhibit 122: Scientific Drilling International - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Scientific Drilling International - Key offerings

10.12 Weatherford International Plc

Exhibit 124: Weatherford International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 125: Weatherford International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Weatherford International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Weatherford International Plc - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

