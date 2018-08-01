Horizontal Integration Awarded 11 Sitecore MVPs

Now in its 13th year, Sitecore's MVP program recognizes individual technology, strategy, and commerce advocates who share their Sitecore passion and expertise to offer positive customer experiences that drive business results. The Sitecore MVP Award recognizes the most active Sitecore experts from around the world who participate in online and offline communities to share their knowledge with other Sitecore partners and customers.

HI's list of 2019 MVPs includes:

Sheetal Jain (7th Year) – Technology MVP

Kiran Patil (7th Year) – Technology MVP

Brijesh Patel (5th Year) – Technology MVP

Chris Staley (5th Year) – Strategy MVP

Angela Gustafson (3rd year) – Strategy MVP

Jason Estes (3rd Year)– Strategy MVP

Sabin Ephrem (2nd Year) – Ambassador MVP

Patrick Barron (2nd Year) – Technology MVP

Dave Michela (2nd Year) – Strategy MVP

Rama Ila (1st Year) - Technology MVP

George Smith (1st Year) - Ambassador MVP

"Year after year, HI sits at or near the top of the list of Sitecore Implementation Partners with the largest number of Sitecore MVPs worldwide, and the highest ratio of MVPs to total staff," said Sabin Ephrem, Sitecore MVP Ambassador, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Horizontal Integration. "This is direct evidence that no one anywhere knows Sitecore better than HI, and we're proud of the hard work and dedication that our team puts in every day to maintain that status as an elite among elites. We're grateful to Sitecore for acknowledging our team's efforts."

"MVPs are outstanding leaders whose exceptional enthusiasm for the Sitecore platform extends beyond their own achievements. They inspire others throughout the Sitecore community to realize their full potential," said Paige O'Neill, chief marketing officer at Sitecore. "It is with great pleasure that we thank MVPs for their commitment to the Sitecore community by sharing their knowledge and experiences, which plays an integral role in the success of our customers as well as provides invaluable feedback to the development and improvement of Sitecore's technologies."

More information can be found about the MVP Program on the Sitecore MVP site.

About Horizontal Integration: Founded in 2003, Horizontal Integration (HI) is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) delivering digital marketing and technology solutions on Sitecore, Salesforce and other enterprise platforms via combination of agency services and strategic staffing.

Horizontal Integration is headquartered in suburban Minneapolis, MN, with additional U.S. offices in Denver and Dallas; MEIA presence in Dubai, U.A.E., Bengaluru, Vadodara and Pune, India; and Asian presence in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. To learn more, visit horizontalintegration.com.

