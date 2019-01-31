Horizontal Integration Named Best of Staffing for Both Clients and Talent

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizontal Integration is proud to have received a pair of honors in ClearlyRated's annual Best of Staffing Awards in recognition of high marks we received from two of our most important groups – our clients and our consultants.

Based on survey responses from hundreds of stakeholders asked about their real-life experiences working with HI, the Best of Staffing–Client Satisfaction and Best of Staffing–Talent Satisfaction awards are a welcome recognition of our company mission: providing the best talent for our clients and opportunities for our consultants.

Fewer than 2% of staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada receive this recognition from ClearlyRated, which provides satisfaction survey services for the staffing industry. HI earned an average overall score of 9.1 out of 10 from clients, and 8.6 out of 10 from consultants.

"This is the best kind of validation of our work," said Jeremy Langevin, EVP of Staffing for Horizontal Integration. "Our goal is that every time we place a consultant with a client, we are creating opportunities and success for both parties, and our support team at HI works hard to provide unmatched service. These awards show that we are succeeding on all fronts."

Formerly known as Inavero, ClearlyRated has recognized top firms with its Best of Staffing awards for the past 10 years, and has noted that the clients of winning agencies are 2.2 times more likely to be completely satisfied, and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are 1.7 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies. To see the complete 2019 list, visit bestofstaffing.com .

About Horizontal Integration

A certified Minority Business Enterprise with more than 250 employees across our seven global offices in Minneapolis, Denver, Dallas, Vadodara, Bangalore, Dubai and Kuala Lumpur, Horizontal Integration is both a digital agency that helps clients succeed through strategic digital marketing, and a staffing firm that places IT, digital and creative talent in both contract and permanent roles.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com – an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms – based exclusively on validated client and candidate ratings and testimonials.

