Hormel® Black Label® Bacon Revives the Beloved Little Sizzlers® Original Pork Sausages for a Limited Time Only

AUSTIN, Minn., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Makers of Hormel® Black Label® bacon brand is celebrating National Sausage Month during October in sizzling style. The brand team heard the pleas of sausage lovers far and wide and for a limited time, while supplies last, is bringing back its fan favorite Little Sizzlers™ original pork sausages at select retail locations for all October!

"Consumers asked, and we answered! We know that consumers have loved our Little Sizzlers™ sausages for years, and we're so excited to be able to bring them back for a limited time," said Samantha Hovland, senior brand manager of Hormel® Black Label® bacon. "There's just nothing else like them in the marketplace; the nostalgic flavor that we all grew up with is irresistible!"

Beloved since 1968, these Little Sizzlers™ pork sausages are going to make quite the sizzle in your local freezer aisle come October. Not only is the design 1968 retro style with a splash of Hormel® Black Label® bacon branding, but it's the same exact recipe that's always been used. Go grab a box for yourself and taste the nostalgia.

"We decided to make this limited-edition item in a special 'stock up' size; our limited edition comes in a 4-pound box instead of our previous 1-pound box. We knew that consumers would want to stock up on their favorite breakfast sausage and have plenty to indulge in!"

Little Sizzlers® sausages are available in 4-pound varieties and while supplies last, will retail for $19.99 at specific retailers in the Midwest. For more information about Hormel® Black Label® bacon products, including recipes, nutritional information and where to buy, visit https://www.hormel.com/Brands/BlackLabelBacon.aspx.

