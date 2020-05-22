Hormel Foods Announces Retirement and Advancements

Hormel Foods Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Snee commended Vorpahl on what he called "an extraordinary 34-year career" with the company.

"Larry has played an important role in our growth and success during his 34 years with our company," Snee said. "Larry's career has touched virtually every business within Hormel Foods. As he moves into retirement, he can look back with pride on his substantial impact on our culture, talent and global footprint. We will certainly miss Larry, but I know this next phase of his life will be as dynamic as his tenure with Hormel Foods."

Vorpahl joined Hormel Foods in 1986 and held a number of senior-level positions in product management, marketing and sales during the years. In 2015, he was chosen to lead the company's international division, an area of focus for the Minnesota-based company.

Neufeldt has been tapped to fill the top international spot, a move Snee attributed to his proven international track record.

"Swen brings a wealth of international and strategic business experience to the position, having served as general manager of our China business and president of Asia Pacific for many years. His global perspective will be important as we continue to focus on accelerating growth outside of North America."

Selk brings diversified experience to the role of leading the Meat Products marketing function within Refrigerated Foods.

"Lisa has a strong background for this position," Snee said. "She has led a business, built brands and understands the importance of putting the consumer first in innovation and marketing. With this strong consumer brand focus, I am confident she will be successful in this new role."

More information on leadership team members:

Larry Vorpahl: Larry Vorpahl joined Hormel Foods in 1986, holding senior-level posts in product management, marketing and sales throughout his tenure. He rose to the level of vice president of marketing in 1999, vice president and general manager for the company's Grocery Products division in 2003, group vice president and president of Consumer Products Sales in 2005 and president of Hormel Foods International in 2015. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, he holds a bachelor's degree in business administration with a comprehensive marketing major. Vorpahl is also a graduate of executive education programs at the University of Minnesota and Harvard University.

Swen Neufeldt: Swen Neufeldt is currently vice president of marketing for Meat Products for Hormel Foods, a role he accepted in 2016. He will soon assume the role of group vice president and president of Hormel Foods International. Neufeldt began his career with Hormel Foods in Grocery Products sales and product management. In 1999, he moved into the company's international business, where he has spent most of his career. Among his positions were: general manager of Europe, director of business development for Asia, and general manager and later, president of Hormel Foods International – Asia Pacific. Neufeldt holds a master's degree in international management from Thunderbird School of Global Management and a bachelor of arts degree in economics and international affairs from Lafayette College.

Lisa Selk: Lisa Selk is director of Hormel Health Labs and Century Foods International, which are part of the company's Grocery Products division. She assumed her current role following her leadership of the company's Cytosport business, which was sold to PepsiCo in 2019. Prior to CytoSport, Selk was the marketing director for a portfolio of well-known Hormel Foods brands in the Grocery Products division. She joined Hormel Foods in 1998 as a food scientist in the research and development area and has since held brand management and innovation leadership roles in multiple divisions, including the Meat Products division. A graduate of North Dakota State University, Selk received a bachelor's degree in food science and a master's degree in cereal science, followed by a master's degree in business administration from the University of St. Thomas and recently completed the Kellogg Executive Development Program at Northwestern University.

