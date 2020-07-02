Hormel Foods Announces SPAMtastic™ Reopening of World-Famous SPAM® Museum

In order to flatten the curve of cases of COVID-19, the state of Minnesota closed all museums to help stop the spread of the virus. Over that time, the SPAM ® Museum's team of SPAMbassadors™ remained busy, helping to deliver more than 20,000 meals to seniors in the Austin community while the museum was closed.

"While being closed was the right thing to do to help curb the spread of COVID-19, we are so excited to open our actual doors and our virtual one and welcome guests back to our museum," said Savile Lord, SPAM® Museum and community relations manager at Hormel Foods. "For those visiting us in person, we have robust cleaning and sanitation protocols in place, as well as following social distancing guidelines provided by the Minnesota Department of Health, to provide the safest experience for our guests while giving them a SPAMtastic™ tour."

As an innovative way to help everyone across the globe take in all the sights, sounds and exhibits at the SPAM® Museum, the team has launched a live virtual tour option via Zoom.

"Instead of recording a virtual tour and having people play a video on their devices, we wanted to create a more personal experience and provide a customized tour for each group, like we would do if they were at the museum," said Lord. "When guests sign up for a live virtual tour, one of our outstanding SPAMbassadors™ will lead them on a tour and interact with each person or group in real time, providing the memorable experience we are known for."

The museum's address and hours of operation can be found at https://www.spam.com/museum.

To sign up for a virtual tour, please email [email protected].

For more information about the lunch delivery program for seniors conducted by the SPAM® Museum SPAMbassadors™, please visit https://www.hormelfoods.com/inspired/story/hormel-foods-gives-back-to-battle-hunger-food-insecurity-throughout-the-covid-19-crisis/. For more information about the SPAM® Museum, please visit www.spam.com/museum.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Happy Little Plants® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three straight years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for 11 years in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

Related Links

http://www.hormel.com

