Hormel Foods Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

AUSTIN, Minn., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a global branded food company, announced today that its quarterly dividend on the common stock, authorized by the Board of Directors at 26 cents ($0.26) a share on March 28, 2022, will be paid May 16, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 11, 2022.

The May 16 payment will be the 375th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company. Since becoming a public company in 1928, Hormel Foods Corporation has paid a regular quarterly dividend without interruption.



