Hormel Foods Featured on Selling Power's "50 Best Companies to Sell For" List in 2020

"We're thrilled to be receiving this award once again this year," said Janet Hogan, senior vice president of human resources at Hormel Foods. "Hormel Foods is proud of our reputation for being one of the top companies in the country to not only sell for, but also have world-class benefits and training programs for all of our team members."

To gather data, the Selling Power research team issued a comprehensive application with detailed sections covering these categories:





1) Compensation and benefits;

2) Hiring, sales training, and sales enablement; and

3) Customer retention.

Selling Power magazine founder and publisher Gerhard Gschwandtner says this list is a critical tool for sales professionals to evaluate their options in an era of extreme change.



"Recent shakeups around the globe mean more top sales talent is available to hire, and potential candidates need tools to help weigh options and guide their career choices," he says. "Each company on this list has created a winning sales culture in its own unique way, with the right tools in place to support a growth-oriented sales career over the long haul."

The full 50 Best Companies to Sell For list can be viewed here.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three straight years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for the 11th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power magazine, the leading periodical for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Selling Power Inc. produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as a series of five-minute videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference. Selling Power also publishes annually Top AI Solutions for Sales, Top 15 Sales Enablement Vendors, Top 20 Sales Training Companies, Leading Sales Consultants – Sales Coaching and Training, and the Selling Power 500 Largest Sales Forces in America. www.sellingpower.com.

