Hormel Foods Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2019 Earnings; Provides Fiscal 2020 Outlook

AUSTIN, Minn., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a leading global branded food company, today reported results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. All comparisons are to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 unless otherwise noted. Results reflect the divestiture of the CytoSport business. The impact of this transaction is excluded in the presentation of the non-GAAP measures below.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY - FISCAL 2019

Volume of 4.74 billion lbs., down 1%; organic volume 1 flat

flat Net sales of $9.50 billion , down 1%; organic net sales 1 up 1%

, down 1%; organic net sales up 1% Operating income of $1.20 billion , up 1%

, up 1% Operating margin of 12.6% compared to 12.4% last year

Effective tax rate of 19.1% compared to 14.3% last year

Diluted earnings per share of $1.80 , down 3% from $1.86 last year

, down 3% from last year Cash flow from operations of $923 million , down 26% due to higher working capital

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY - FOURTH QUARTER

Volume of 1.24 billion lbs., down 2%; organic volume 1 up 1%

up 1% Net sales of $2.50 billion , down 1%; organic net sales 1 up 2%

, down 1%; organic net sales up 2% Operating margin of 12.8% compared to 12.7% last year

Effective tax rate of 21.0% compared to 18.7% last year

Diluted earnings per share of $0.47 , down 2% from $0.48 last year

FISCAL 2020 OUTLOOK

"In 2020, we expect to grow operating income as we did in 2019 while also growing sales," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer. "We are excited about our growth prospects in foodservice, retail and deli, led by brands such as SPAM®, Wholly®, Jennie-O®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Hormel® Gatherings® and Applegate®. We are also putting a lot of energy behind our recent innovations in brands such as Herdez®, SKIPPY®, Columbus® and Hormel® Bacon 1TM. I am confident we have the right strategy, business model and leadership team to continue delivering long-term sustainable growth."

The company's outlook assumes higher protein prices and further volatility related to the impact from African swine fever and global trade uncertainty. The company's expected fiscal 2020 organic pretax earnings growth rate is in line with the company's near-term goal of 5-7% organic pretax earnings growth. As a reminder, CytoSport earnings in 2019 contributed 10 cents to earnings per share. The company also expects a higher effective tax rate in fiscal 2020 with a range of 20.5% and 22.5%.



Fiscal 2020 Outlook Net Sales Guidance (in billions) $9.50 - $10.30 Earnings per Share Guidance $1.69 - $1.83

STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS

"We are excited to announce our plans to build a state-of-the-art dry sausage production facility to give us much-needed capacity for our Columbus® charcuterie products," Snee said. "The plant will allow us to continue expanding distribution of Columbus® products to the East Coast. Construction is already underway, and we expect the new facility to be operational in early fiscal 2021."

"We continue to make excellent progress on our Burke pizza toppings plant expansion and plan to start production in the back half of fiscal 2020," Snee said. "This expansion will provide ample capacity to continue growing our pizza toppings business in the foodservice channel."

DIVIDENDS

"We announced an 11 percent increase to our annual dividend, making the new dividend $0.93 per share," Snee said. "This is the 54th consecutive year in which we've increased our dividend and the 11th consecutive year in which we have increased the dividend at a double-digit rate, demonstrating again that Hormel Foods is an uncommon company."

Effective November 15, 2019, the company paid its 365th consecutive quarterly dividend at the annual rate of $0.84 per share.

COMMENTARY - FOURTH QUARTER

"Refrigerated Foods has been a strong earnings contributor all year, and this quarter was no different. I am proud of how our value-added businesses helped offset another steep decline in commodity profits," Snee said. "Grocery Products and Jennie-O Turkey Store posted modest earnings growth while the International results were below our expectations as the team continues to manage through challenges due to African swine fever and global trade uncertainty."

"We grew organic volume and sales in three of our four segments this quarter," Snee said. "Our SPAM® family of products and Herdez® authentic salsas and sauces were notable contributors within Grocery Products. Refrigerated Foods delivered strong value-added sales growth with excellent results posted by brands such as Hormel® Bacon 1TM, Hormel® Fire BraisedTM, Hormel® Black Label® and Columbus®. Jennie-O Turkey Store delivered top-line growth led by a double-digit increase in whole bird sales. We made nice gains in lean ground turkey distribution, but we have much more work to do."

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS – FOURTH QUARTER

Refrigerated Foods

Volume up 1%

Net sales up 4%

Segment profit down 3%

Volume and sales increased on strong demand for foodservice items such as Hormel® Bacon 1TM cooked bacon, pizza toppings and Hormel® Fire BraisedTM products. Retail sales of Hormel® Black Label® bacon, Applegate® products, Hormel® Natural Choice® products, Hormel Gatherings® party trays and Columbus® branded deli items also contributed to growth. Segment profit declined as record value-added profits did not offset a 46% decline in commodity profits and higher operational expenses.

Grocery Products

Volume down 9%; organic volume 1 up 2%

up 2% Net sales down 10%; organic net sales 1 up 1%

up 1% Segment profit up 2%

Volume and sales decreases were related to the divestiture of CytoSport. Organic volume and sales increased due to strong demand for MegaMex items, including Herdez® salsas and sauces, and growth from the SPAM® family of products. The positive performances of these businesses offset lower pricing on SKIPPY® peanut butter spreads and the divestiture of CytoSport. As a reminder, the segment incurred a $17 million non-cash impairment in the fourth quarter of 2018 related to the CytoSport business.

Jennie-O Turkey Store

Volume up 5%

Net sales up 3%

Segment profit up 6%

Volume and sales increased as growth from the whole-bird and commodity businesses more than offset lower retail sales. Jennie-O® lean ground turkey results improved during the quarter compared to the third quarter due to the successful execution of advertising and promotional activities in select markets. Segment profit increased, driven by operational improvements and lower freight expense.

International & Other

Volume down 14%; organic volume 1 down 13%

down 13% Net sales down 12%; organic net sales 1 down 11%

down 11% Segment profit down 30%

Volume, sales and profit for the quarter declined significantly, driven by weakness in branded and fresh pork exports and our multinational business in Brazil. Higher pork prices due to African swine fever led to higher input costs in China and Brazil. SPAM® luncheon meat and SKIPPY® peanut butter products continue to show growth in China.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DETAILS - FISCAL 2019

Income Statement

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by 14%. The reduction was primarily related to the CytoSport divestiture and lower external expenses.

Advertising investments were $131 million compared to $152 million last year. The decrease in advertising investment was related primarily to the CytoSport divestiture.

compared to last year. The decrease in advertising investment was related primarily to the CytoSport divestiture. Operating margin for the full year was 12.6% compared to 12.4%. Lower gross profit margins were more than offset by lower selling, general and administrative expenses.

The effective tax rate was 19.1% compared to 14.3% last year. The lower rate in fiscal 2018 was due to deferred tax remeasurements related to tax reform. The effective tax rate for fiscal 2020 is expected to be between 20.5% and 22.5%.

Cash Flow Statement

Cash flow from operations was $923 million , down 26% compared to last year. The decrease was primarily due to higher levels of working capital.

, down 26% compared to last year. The decrease was primarily due to higher levels of working capital. Proceeds of $480 million from the divestiture of CytoSport were used during the year to repay the remaining debt associated with the Columbus acquisition and to repurchase a record amount of common stock.

from the divestiture of CytoSport were used during the year to repay the remaining debt associated with the acquisition and to repurchase a record amount of common stock. Dividends paid to shareholders were $437 million . The company paid its 365 th consecutive quarterly dividend at the annual rate of $0.84 per share, a 12% increase over the prior year.

. The company paid its 365 consecutive quarterly dividend at the annual rate of per share, a 12% increase over the prior year. Capital expenditures were $294 million . The company's target for capital expenditures in fiscal 2020 is $360 million . Large projects include the Burke pizza toppings plant expansion, a new dry sausage facility in Nebraska , Project Orion, and many other projects to support growth of branded products.

. The company's target for capital expenditures in fiscal 2020 is . Large projects include the Burke pizza toppings plant expansion, a new dry sausage facility in , Project Orion, and many other projects to support growth of branded products. Share repurchases totaled $174 million , representing 4.3 million shares purchased.

, representing 4.3 million shares purchased. Depreciation and amortization expense for the full year was $165 million . Depreciation and amortization expense for fiscal 2020 is expected to be approximately $175 million .

Balance Sheet

The company is in a strong financial position with a low level of debt and consistent cash flows.

Cash on hand increased to $673 million from $459 million at the beginning of the year.

from at the beginning of the year. Total long-term debt is $250 million compared to $625 million at the beginning of the year.

compared to at the beginning of the year. Working capital increased to $1,256 million from $911 million at the beginning of the year, primarily related to higher inventory levels and lower accounts payable.

PRESENTATION

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for the 11th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — focusing on its legacy of innovation. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information based on management's current views and assumptions. Actual events may differ materially. Please refer to the cautionary statement regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors that appears on pages 35-41 in the company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 28, 2019, which can be accessed at www.hormelfoods.com under "Investors."

1 COMPARISON OF U.S. GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

The non-GAAP adjusted financial measurements of organic net sales and organic volume are presented to provide investors additional information to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. The company believes these non-GAAP financial measurements provide useful information to investors because they are the measurements used to evaluate performance on a comparable year-over-year basis. Non-GAAP measurements are not intended to be a substitute for U.S. GAAP measurements in analyzing financial performance. These non-GAAP measurements are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Organic net sales and organic volume are defined as net sales and volume, excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestitures. Organic net sales and organic volume exclude the impacts of the CytoSport divestiture (April 2019) in the Grocery Products and International & Other segments. The tables below show the calculations to reconcile from the GAAP measures to the non-GAAP adjusted measures in the fourth quarter and year-to-date of fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2018.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (In thousands)





Fourth Quarter



FY19

FY18

VOLUME (LBS.) Reported

GAAP

Reported

GAAP* Divestitures Organic

(Non-GAAP) Non-GAAP

% Change Grocery Products 313,489



346,214

(37,394)

308,820

1.5

Refrigerated Foods 598,474



592,298

—

592,298

1.0

Jennie-O Turkey Store 242,421



231,180

—

231,180

4.9

International & Other 82,493



95,600

(1,257)

94,343

(12.6)

TOTAL 1,236,877



1,265,292

(38,651)

1,226,641

0.8

NET SALES











Grocery Products $ 584,085



$ 648,244

$ (71,415)

$ 576,829

1.3

Refrigerated Foods 1,373,009



1,321,784

—

1,321,784

3.9

Jennie-O Turkey Store 398,512



388,278

—

388,278

2.6

International & Other 145,907



166,391

(2,233)

164,158

(11.1)

TOTAL $ 2,501,513



$ 2,524,697

$ (73,648)

$ 2,451,049

2.1

















Year-to-Date



FY19

FY18

VOLUME (LBS.) Reported

GAAP

Reported

GAAP* Divestitures Organic

(Non-GAAP) Non-GAAP

% Change Grocery Products 1,283,492



1,328,693

(73,915)

1,254,778

2.3

Refrigerated Foods 2,325,156



2,327,140

—

2,327,140

(0.1)

Jennie-O Turkey Store 789,337



784,655

—

784,655

0.6

International & Other 339,296



357,690

(2,626)

355,064

(4.4)

TOTAL 4,737,281



4,798,178

(76,541)

4,721,637

0.3

NET SALES











Grocery Products $ 2,369,317



$ 2,480,367

$ (141,401)

$ 2,338,966

1.3

Refrigerated Foods 5,210,741



5,109,881

—

5,109,881

2.0

Jennie-O Turkey Store 1,323,783



1,331,013

—

1,331,013

(0.5)

International & Other 593,476



624,439

(4,696)

619,743

(4.2)

TOTAL $ 9,497,317



9,545,700

$ (146,097)

$ 9,399,603

1.0



































* FY18 segment results have been adjusted to reflect the changes in the Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods and Jennie-O Turkey Store segments.

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION SEGMENT DATA (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Thirteen Weeks Ended



October 27,

2019

October 28,

2018*

% Change NET SALES











Grocery Products

$ 584,085



$ 648,244



(9.9)

Refrigerated Foods

1,373,009



1,321,784



3.9

Jennie-O Turkey Store

398,512



388,278



2.6

International & Other

145,907



166,391



(12.3)

TOTAL

$ 2,501,513



$ 2,524,697



(0.9)





























SEGMENT PROFIT











Grocery Products

$ 80,923



$ 79,082



2.3

Refrigerated Foods

189,287



194,573



(2.7)

Jennie-O Turkey Store

41,031



38,744



5.9

International & Other

17,455



24,802



(29.6)

TOTAL SEGMENT PROFIT

328,696



337,201



(2.5)

Net unallocated expense

5,065



15,787



(67.9)

Noncontrolling interest

63



90



(30.0)

EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAX

$ 323,694



$ 321,504



0.7















Fifty-Two Weeks Ended



October 27,

2019

October 28,

2018*

% Change NET SALES











Grocery Products

$ 2,369,317



$ 2,480,367



(4.5)

Refrigerated Foods

5,210,741



5,109,881



2.0

Jennie-O Turkey Store

1,323,783



1,331,013



(0.5)

International & Other

593,476



624,439



(5.0)

TOTAL

$ 9,497,317



$ 9,545,700



(0.5)





























SEGMENT PROFIT











Grocery Products

$ 339,497



$ 353,266



(3.9)

Refrigerated Foods

681,763



670,948



1.6

Jennie-O Turkey Store

117,962



131,846



(10.5)

International & Other

75,513



88,953



(15.1)

TOTAL SEGMENT PROFIT

1,214,735



1,245,013



(2.4)

Net unallocated expense

5,362



64,171



(91.6)

Noncontrolling interest

342



442



(22.6)

EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAX

$ 1,209,715



$ 1,181,284



2.4



HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)





Thirteen Weeks Ended

Fifty-Two Weeks Ended



October 27,

2019

October 28,

2018*

October 27,

2019

October 28,

2018* Net sales

$ 2,501,513



$ 2,524,697



$ 9,497,317



$ 9,545,700

Cost of products sold

2,007,790



1,991,369



7,612,669



7,566,227

GROSS PROFIT

493,723



533,328



1,884,648



1,979,473

Selling, general and administrative

183,795



205,287



727,584



841,205

Goodwill/intangible impairment

—



17,279



—



17,279

Equity in earnings of affiliates

11,068



8,814



39,201



58,972

OPERATING INCOME

320,996



319,576



1,196,265



1,179,961

Interest & investment income

5,793



8,257



31,520



27,817

Interest expense

(3,095)



(6,329)



(18,070)



(26,494)

EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

323,694



321,504



1,209,715



1,181,284

Provision for income taxes

68,128



60,008



230,567



168,702

(effective tax rate)

21.0 %

18.7 %

19.1 %

14.3 % NET EARNINGS

255,566



261,496



979,148



1,012,582

Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

63



90



342



442

NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

$ 255,503



$ 261,406



$ 978,806



$ 1,012,140



















NET EARNINGS PER SHARE















Basic

$ 0.48



$ 0.49



$ 1.83



$ 1.91

Diluted

$ 0.47



$ 0.48



$ 1.80



$ 1.86



















WEIGHTED AVG. SHARES OUTSTANDING











Basic

534,151



533,110



534,578



530,742

Diluted

543,802



545,421



545,232



543,869



















Dividends declared per share

$ 0.2100



$ 0.1875



$ 0.8400



$ 0.7500





*Adjusted due to the adoption of Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2017-07, Compensation - Retirement Benefits: Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost (Topic 715).

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited) (In thousands)





October 27, 2019

October 28, 2018 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents

$ 672,901



$ 459,136

Short-term marketable securities

14,736



—

Accounts receivable

574,396



600,438

Inventories

1,042,362



963,527

Income taxes receivable

19,924



3,995

Prepaid expenses

22,637



16,342

Other current assets

14,457



6,662

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

2,361,413



2,050,100











Goodwill

2,481,645



2,714,116

Other intangibles

1,033,862



1,207,219

Pension assets

135,915



195,153

Investments in and receivables from affiliates

289,157



273,153

Other assets

177,901



189,951

Property, plant & equipment, net

1,629,111



1,512,600

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 8,109,004



$ 8,142,292





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT









Accounts payable

$ 590,033



$ 618,830

Accrued expenses

62,031



48,298

Accrued worker's compensation

24,272



24,594

Accrued marketing

96,305



118,887

Employee-related expenses

213,515



224,736

Taxes payable

6,208



2,490

Interest and dividends payable

112,685



101,079

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

1,105,049



1,138,914











Long-term debt, less current maturities

250,000



624,840

Pension and post-retirement benefits

536,490



477,557

Other long-term liabilities

115,356



99,070

Deferred income taxes

176,574



197,093

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(399,500)



(243,498)

Other shareholder's investment

6,325,035



5,848,316

TOTAL LIAB. & SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT

$ 8,109,004



$ 8,142,292



HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Fifty-Two Weeks Ended



October 27, 2019

October 28, 2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net earnings

$ 979,148



$ 1,012,582

Depreciation and amortization

165,209



161,858

Goodwill/intangible impairment

—



17,279

(Increase) decrease in working capital

(215,548)



76,580

Other

(5,813)



(26,570)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

922,996



1,241,729











INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Net (purchase) sale of securities

(14,496)



—

Proceeds from sale of business

479,806



—

Acquisitions of businesses/intangibles

—



(857,668)

Net purchases of property/equipment

(256,436)



(379,858)

Decrease in investments, equity in affiliates, and other assets

11,279



2,158

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES

220,153



(1,235,368)











FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Net (payments) proceeds from long-term debt

(374,840)



374,840

Dividends paid on common stock

(437,053)



(388,107)

Share repurchase

(174,246)



(46,898)

Other

59,895



71,803

NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(926,244)



11,638

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(3,140)



(2,985)

INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

213,765



15,014

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

459,136



444,122

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF YEAR

$ 672,901



$ 459,136



