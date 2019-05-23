Hormel Foods Reports Second Quarter Results

AUSTIN, Minn., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a leading global branded food company, today reported results for the second quarter of fiscal 2019. All comparisons are to the second quarter of fiscal 2018 unless otherwise noted.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Volume of 1.2 billion lbs., up 1%

Record net sales of $2.3 billion , up 1%

, up 1% Pretax earnings of $318 million , up 7%

, up 7% Diluted earnings per share of $0.52

Excluding one-time gain on the divestiture of CytoSport, adjusted diluted EPS 1 of $0.46 per share

of per share Effective tax rate of 11.1% compared to 20.0% last year

Operating margin of 13.3% compared to 12.9% last year

Year-to-date cash flow from operations of $366 million , down 18% due to higher working capital

, down 18% due to higher working capital Fiscal 2019 earnings guidance decreased to $1.71 to $1.85 per share from $1.77 to $1.91 per share

COMMENTARY

"We achieved record sales this quarter as three of our four segments delivered volume and sales growth," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer. "Many of our innovative product lines such as Hormel® Bacon 1TM cooked bacon, Hormel® Fire BraisedTM products, Hormel® Natural Choice® snacks and Herdez® salsa delivered double-digit sales growth. We also grew core product lines such as Hormel® pepperoni, Dinty Moore® stew and Austin Blues® authentic barbeque products."

"In spite of record sales, second quarter earnings did not meet our expectations," Snee said. "African swine fever in China started to impact global hog and pork markets this quarter, which led to rapidly increasing input costs. In response, we have announced pricing action across our branded value-added portfolio in the Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods and International segments."

"Jennie-O Turkey Store profits declined due to a combination of plant startup costs and lower retail sales," Snee said. "We made a large investment to automate our whole-bird facility in Melrose, Minn., and the startup was more difficult than anticipated. We made excellent progress through the quarter and are now on track to deliver the production efficiencies we expected. Retail sales declined for the quarter, but we are reactivating promotional activity and advertising in order to regain distribution."

"We finalized the sale of CytoSport this quarter and used the proceeds to pay down the remaining debt from the Columbus Craft Meats acquisition and build our cash position," Snee said. "We will use our strong balance sheet to continue to grow our company through disciplined and strategic investments, including acquisitions and capacity expansion projects."

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS – SECOND QUARTER

Refrigerated Foods

Volume flat

Net sales up 1%

Segment profit down 5%

Volume and sales growth was led by foodservice products such as Hormel® Bacon 1™ cooked bacon, Hormel® Fire Braised™ products and Austin Blues® authentic barbeque products. Retail products such as Hormel® Black Label® bacon, Hormel® Natural Choice® products, Hormel® pepperoni and Hormel® prepared foods products for the deli also showed excellent growth. Branded value-added sales growth was offset by a double-digit decline in commodity sales.

Segment profit declined as growth in value-added profits did not fully offset a 65% decline in commodity profits. Higher operational expenses related to capacity expansion projects also impacted profitability.

Grocery Products

Volume up 3%

Net sales up 2%

Segment profit up 12%

Sales increases were led by Herdez® salsas and sauces, Wholly® guacamole dips and Skippy® peanut butter, offset by lower sales of CytoSport products. Segment profit increased primarily due to higher volume and margins across many categories, such as the SPAM® family of products and Dinty Moore® stew, and lower expenses for CytoSport. The divestiture of CytoSport was completed on April 15, 2019.

Jennie-O Turkey Store

Volume up 2%

Net sales flat

Segment profit down 45%

Sales for the quarter were flat as improved results in foodservice and whole-bird sales were offset by declines in retail sales due to the lingering impact of two voluntary product recalls. Foodservice sales growth was led by many categories, including Jennie-O® sliced products. Segment profit was impacted by higher-than-expected plant startup expenses, higher feed costs and lower retail sales.

International & Other

Volume down 7%

Net sales down 9%

Segment profit down 31%

International volume, sales and segment profit decreased primarily due to the continued impact of tariffs on fresh pork exports along with higher freight costs. Growth in our China business was driven by increased sales of branded value-added products such as SPAM® luncheon meat and Skippy® peanut butter.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DETAILS

Income Statement

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased primarily due to a one-time gain resulting from the CytoSport divestiture and lower selling expenses.

Advertising investments were $35 million compared to $37 million last year. Advertising investments for the full year are expected to be modestly lower compared to the prior year due to the CytoSport divestiture.

compared to last year. Advertising investments for the full year are expected to be modestly lower compared to the prior year due to the CytoSport divestiture. Operating margin was 13.3% compared to 12.9% last year.

The effective tax rate was 11.1% compared to 20.0% last year. The decrease was due to the impact of the tax gain from the CytoSport divestiture. The full-year effective tax rate for fiscal 2019 is expected to be between 17.5% and 19.5%.

Cash Flow Statement

Capital expenditures in the second quarter were $48 million compared to $87 million last year. The full-year outlook for capital expenditures decreased to approximately $310 million , primarily due to weather delays and project timing. Key projects for the full year include an expansion of our Burke Corporation pizza-toppings facility in Nevada , Iowa , an expansion at our Fontanini facility in McCook, Ill. , and multiple other projects designed to increase value-added capacity.

compared to last year. The full-year outlook for capital expenditures decreased to approximately , primarily due to weather delays and project timing. Key projects for the full year include an expansion of our Burke Corporation pizza-toppings facility in , , an expansion at our Fontanini facility in , and multiple other projects designed to increase value-added capacity. Depreciation and amortization expense in the second quarter was $41 million , flat to last year. The full-year expense is expected to be approximately $160 million .

, flat to last year. The full-year expense is expected to be approximately . Share repurchases for the quarter totaled $23 million , representing 0.6 million shares purchased.

, representing 0.6 million shares purchased. The company repaid the remaining $375 million in debt related to the Columbus Craft Meats acquisition.

in debt related to the Columbus Craft Meats acquisition. The company paid its 363rd consecutive quarterly dividend on May 15, 2019 , at the annual rate of $0.84 per share, a 12% increase over the prior year.

Balance Sheet

Working capital increased to $1,199 million from $911 million at the beginning of the year, primarily related to the proceeds received from the CytoSport divestiture.

from at the beginning of the year, primarily related to the proceeds received from the CytoSport divestiture. Cash on hand increased to $639 million from $459 million at the beginning of the year.

from at the beginning of the year. The company remains in a strong financial position to fund additional capital needs.

OUTLOOK

"Over the past three years, the intentional actions we have taken as part of Our Path Forward, which include evolving to a broader global branded food company, accelerating our foodservice business, modernizing our supply chain and divesting nonstrategic assets, has made our company stronger," Snee said. "Our experienced management team, leading brands, focus on innovation, strong balance sheet and diversified businesses allow us to manage through times of uncertainty and volatility, as we are currently experiencing with African swine fever."

The company's revised fiscal 2019 earnings guidance range is based on the input cost increases experienced in the second quarter and a forecast for volatile domestic pork prices in the second half of fiscal 2019. The company has a proven ability to operate in elevated market conditions but expects short-term margin compression as branded value-added pricing actions lag input cost increases. Additionally, expectations for Jennie-O Turkey Store have been lowered as the company reinvests in the Jennie-O® brand in order to regain retail distribution.



Revised Fiscal 2019 Outlook Prior Fiscal 2019 Outlook Net Sales Guidance (in billions) $9.50 - $10.0 $9.70 - $10.20 Earnings Per Share Guidance $1.71 - $1.85 $1.77 - $1.91

PRESENTATION

A conference call will be webcast at 8:00 a.m. CT on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Access is available at www.hormelfoods.com by clicking on "Investors." The call will also be available via telephone by dialing 800-263-0877 and providing the access code 5051059. An audio replay is available by going to www.hormelfoods.com. The webcast replay will be available at 11:00 a.m. CT, Thursday, May 23, 2019, and will remain on the website for one year.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a leading global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Columbus®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for the 11th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ - focusing on its legacy of innovation. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

REPORTING SEGMENTS

At the beginning of fiscal 2019, the Hormel Deli Solutions division combined all deli businesses, including the Jennie-O Turkey Store deli division, into one division within the Refrigerated Foods segment. In addition, the ingredients business was realigned from the Grocery Products segment to the Refrigerated Foods segment. Fiscal 2018 second quarter and year-to-date segment net sales and segment profit reflect the new operating segments. These segment changes have no effect on previously reported consolidated net sales, operating profit, net earnings or earnings per share.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information based on management's current views and assumptions. Actual events may differ materially. Please refer to the cautionary statement regarding "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" that appears on pages 31-36 in the company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended Jan. 27, 2019, which can be accessed at hormelfoods.com in the "Investors" section.

1 COMPARISON OF U.S. GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

The non-GAAP adjusted financial measurement of adjusted earnings per share is presented to provide investors additional information to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. The company believes this non-GAAP financial measurement provides useful information to investors because it is a measurement used to evaluate performance on a comparable year-over-year basis. This non-GAAP measurement is not intended to be a substitute for a U.S. GAAP measurement in analyzing financial performance. This non-GAAP measurement is not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Adjusted earnings per share excludes the one-time gain associated with the divestiture of the CytoSport business, which was recognized in Net Unallocated Expense and Provision for Income Taxes. The tax benefit was driven by the sale of shares of the CytoSport legal entity. The table below shows the calculations to reconcile from the non-GAAP adjusted measure to the GAAP measure in the second quarter.

Second Quarter 2019

2019 Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings Gain on CytoSport Sale 2019 GAAP Earnings Grocery Products $ 104,499

$ —

$ 104,499

Refrigerated Foods 158,088

—

158,088

Jennie-O Turkey Store 17,749

—

17,749

International & Other 14,325

—

14,325

Total segment profit $ 294,661

$ —

$ 294,661

Net Unallocated Expense (6,709)

(16,469)

(23,178)

Noncontrolling interest 207

—

207

Earnings Before Income Taxes $ 301,577

$ 16,469

$ 318,046

Provision for income taxes 52,382

(16,972)

35,410

Net Earnings $ 249,195

$ 33,441

$ 282,636

Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 207

—

207

Net Earnings attributable to Hormel Foods Corporation $ 248,988

$ 33,441

$ 282,429









Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.46

$ 0.06

$ 0.52



HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION SEGMENT DATA (Unaudited) (In thousands)













Thirteen Weeks Ended



April 28, 2019

April 29, 2018*

% Change NET SALES











Grocery Products

$ 635,319



$ 621,492



2.2

Refrigerated Foods

1,257,884



1,245,066



1.0

Jennie-O Turkey Store

305,256



303,875



0.5

International & Other

146,285



160,135



(8.6)

TOTAL

$ 2,344,744



$ 2,330,568



0.6





























SEGMENT PROFIT











Grocery Products

$ 104,499



$ 93,206



12.1

Refrigerated Foods

158,088



166,920



(5.3)

Jennie-O Turkey Store

17,749



32,073



(44.7)

International & Other

14,325



20,850



(31.3)

TOTAL SEGMENT PROFIT

294,661



313,049



(5.9)

Net unallocated expense

(23,178)



16,304



(242.2)

Noncontrolling interest

207



138



50.0

EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAX

$ 318,046



$ 296,883



7.1















* FY18 segment results have been adjusted to reflect the changes in the Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods and Jennie-O Turkey Store segments.















Twenty-Six Weeks Ended



April 28, 2019

April 29, 2018*

% Change NET SALES











Grocery Products

$ 1,242,144



$ 1,225,069



1.4

Refrigerated Foods

2,536,631



2,499,703



1.5

Jennie-O Turkey Store

626,490



626,635



—

International & Other

299,834



310,454



(3.4)

TOTAL

$ 4,705,099



$ 4,661,861



0.9





























SEGMENT PROFIT











Grocery Products

$ 199,796



$ 190,751



4.7

Refrigerated Foods

320,681



324,451



(1.2)

Jennie-O Turkey Store

55,653



69,797



(20.3)

International & Other

39,303



45,505



(13.6)

TOTAL SEGMENT PROFIT

615,433



630,504



(2.4)

Net unallocated expense

(9,287)



28,698



(132.4)

Noncontrolling interest

301



242



24.4

EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAX

$ 625,021



$ 602,048



3.8















* FY18 segment results have been adjusted to reflect the changes in the Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods and Jennie-O Turkey Store segments.

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)





















Thirteen Weeks Ended

Twenty-Six Weeks Ended



April 28, 2019

April 29, 2018*

April 28, 2019

April 29, 2018* Net sales

$ 2,344,744



$ 2,330,568



$ 4,705,099



$ 4,661,861

Cost of products sold

1,875,595



1,837,765



3,747,616



3,670,762

GROSS PROFIT

469,149



492,803



957,483



991,099

Selling, general and administrative

170,076



204,549



363,620



424,421

Equity in earnings of affiliates

13,291



13,486



24,749



37,017

OPERATING INCOME

312,364



301,740



618,612



603,695

Interest & investment income (expense)

11,297



2,144



18,171



10,083

Interest expense

(5,615)



(7,001)



(11,762)



(11,730)

EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

318,046



296,883



625,021



602,048

Provision for income taxes

35,410



59,361



100,866



61,315

(effective tax rate)

11.1 %

20.0 %

16.1 %

10.2 % NET EARNINGS

282,636



237,522



524,155



540,733

Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

207



138



301



242

NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

$ 282,429



$ 237,384



$ 523,854



$ 540,491



















NET EARNINGS PER SHARE















Basic

$ 0.53



$ 0.45



$ 0.98



$ 1.02

Diluted

$ 0.52



$ 0.44



$ 0.96



$ 1.00



















WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING











Basic

535,480



529,799



534,988



529,626

Diluted

546,330



542,811



546,724



543,146



















Dividends declared per share

$ 0.2100



$ 0.1875



$ 0.4200



$ 0.3750



































*Restated per ASU 2017-07, Compensation - Retirement Benefits: Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost (Topic 715).

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited) (In thousands)













April 28, 2019

October 28, 2018 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents

$ 639,327



$ 459,136

Short-term marketable securities

6,675



—

Accounts receivable

537,447



600,438

Inventories

1,030,574



963,527

Income taxes receivable

293



3,995

Prepaid expenses

24,219



16,342

Other current assets

12,132



6,662

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

2,250,667



2,050,100











Goodwill

2,486,635



2,714,116

Other intangibles

1,040,392



1,207,219

Pension assets

205,229



195,153

Investments in and receivables from affiliates

276,478



273,153

Other assets

181,777



189,951

Property, plant & equipment, net

1,494,567



1,512,600

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 7,935,745



$ 8,142,292





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT Accounts payable

$ 523,673



$ 618,830

Accrued expenses

59,144



48,298

Accrued worker's compensation

24,935



24,594

Accrued marketing

126,252



118,887

Employee-related expenses

182,720



224,736

Taxes payable

22,154



2,490

Interest and dividends payable

112,798



101,079

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

1,051,676



1,138,914











Long-term debt, less current maturities

250,000



624,840

Pension and post-retirement benefits

488,479



477,557

Other long-term liabilities

101,378



99,070

Deferred income taxes

142,428



197,093

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(278,135)



(243,498)

Other shareholder's investment

6,179,919



5,848,316

TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT

$ 7,935,745



$ 8,142,292



HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands)













Twenty-Six Weeks Ended



April 28, 2019

April 29, 2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net earnings

$ 524,155



$ 540,733

Depreciation and amortization of intangibles

80,743



80,316

(Increase) decrease in working capital

(166,487)



(77,785)

Other

(72,818)



(99,923)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

365,593



443,341











INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Net (purchase) sale of securities

(6,664)



—

Proceeds from sale of business

473,885



—

Acquisitions of businesses/intangibles

—



(857,673)

Net purchases of property/equipment

(56,454)



(134,721)

Decrease in investments, equity in affiliates, and other assets

14,060



5,934

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES

424,827



(986,460)











FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Net proceeds (payments) from short-term debt

—



185,000

Net (payments) proceeds from long-term debt

(374,840)



374,763

Dividends paid on common stock

(212,287)



(189,139)

Share repurchase

(67,622)



(44,741)

Other

44,277



29,978

NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(610,472)



355,861

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

243



4,707

INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

180,191



(182,551)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

459,136



444,122

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF QUARTER

$ 639,327



$ 261,571



