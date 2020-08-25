Hormel Foods Reports Third Quarter Results

AUSTIN, Minn., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a leading global branded food company, today reported results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020. All comparisons are to the third quarter of fiscal 2019 unless otherwise noted.

The impact of the Sadler's Smokehouse acquisition (March 2020) is excluded in the presentation of the third quarter of fiscal 2020 non-GAAP measures of organic volume and organic net sales. Operating free cash flow is also presented as a non-GAAP metric.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY - THIRD QUARTER

Volume of 1.2 billion lbs., up 4%; organic volume 1 up 3%

up 3% Record net sales of $2.4 billion , up 4%; organic net sales 1 up 2%

, up 4%; organic net sales up 2% Pretax earnings of $259 million , down 1%

, down 1% Operating margin of 10.5%, compared to 11.2% last year

Effective tax rate of 21.6%, compared to 23.6% last year

Net earnings of $203 million , up 2%

, up 2% Diluted earnings per share of $0.37 , flat to last year

, flat to last year Cash flow from operations of $330 million , up 59%

, up 59% Operating free cash flow1 of $242 million , up 72%

EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY

"We had an excellent third quarter with strength across our retail and deli businesses, along with a rebound in our foodservice business," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer. "The intentional balance we have built across our portfolio has once again enabled us to generate stable cash flows in a very dynamic time period, even as we absorbed significant incremental costs in our supply chain due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

"The tireless dedication of our entire global team during these extraordinary times embodies our company's purpose of Inspired People. Inspired Food.TM," Snee said. "I'm proud of our team's unwavering commitment to employee safety and our ability to maintain high levels of performance to deliver record sales this quarter."

OUTLOOK

"We expect the fourth quarter to mirror many of the dynamics we saw in the third quarter, including strength from our retail businesses and the ongoing recovery in our foodservice business," Snee said. "However, the magnitude of additional recovery in the foodservice industry, the performance of the entire food supply chain and the state of the broader economy remain highly uncertain."

"As we begin the fourth quarter, we are actively addressing two areas of our business," Snee said. "First, while we saw an improvement in the third quarter, our foodservice business was still behind last year, which is a trend we expect to continue into the fourth quarter. I'm proud of the work our foodservice teams are doing to find unique solutions to support our distributors and operators. It is also encouraging to see growth from other channels and businesses offset declines in the foodservice channel."

"Second, our plant professionals have done heroic work to meet the high level of demand we are seeing across our business," Snee said. "In most businesses we are producing more product than we ever have, which is quite an accomplishment. However, in some key categories, the ongoing increased demand and impact of COVID-19 in our manufacturing facilities has forced our supply chain to find alternate solutions to increase production, including relying on our network of trusted co-manufacturing partners. In the fourth quarter, we expect factors such as limited labor availability, production inefficiencies due to COVID-19 safety measures and unseasonably low levels of inventory to challenge our ability to meet the increased demand for certain products."

COVID-19 RESPONSE

"We continue to ensure employee safety is our top priority," Snee said. "We are seeing success from our awareness initiative, KEEP COVID OUT!, which reinforces the importance of taking preventive measures at our production facilities and in our communities where we work and live."

The company's safety procedures continue to meet or exceed CDC and OSHA guidelines, ensuring its operations reflect best practices in the food industry. In addition to numerous safety procedures enacted once the pandemic started, the company has expanded automated temperature screenings, added more staggered production shifts and increased training on COVID-19 best practices.

In the third quarter, the company absorbed approximately $40 million in incremental supply chain costs primarily related to lower production volumes, employee bonuses and enhanced safety measures in its production facilities. On a year-to-date basis, total incremental costs were $60 million, and the range of incremental costs in the fourth quarter is $20-$40 million. The total incremental supply chain costs are anticipated to be $80-$100 million in fiscal 2020.

CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY

"Being a good corporate citizen is about more than just writing a check to worthwhile causes. It's about making a difference and doing our part every day to lift up our communities and use our size and position as a global branded food company to make a difference through our philanthropic pillars of food security, community support and education," Snee said. "Since the start of the pandemic, we have continued to support our communities by contributing to hunger relief efforts, including donating cash and products to global, national and local hunger-relief organizations."

"Hormel Foods remains committed to supporting equality and education," Snee said. "Through the great work of our Inclusion and Diversity Guiding Coalition, in July we announced employee and corporate donations to three organizations: Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences (MANRRS); the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund; and United Negro College Fund (UNCF). In addition, today we separately announced a college assurance program, Inspired Pathways, which will provide full tuition for any child of a Hormel Foods employee to attend community college. I'm very excited to see the difference these programs will make in our communities."

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS – THIRD QUARTER

Refrigerated Foods

Volume up 8%; organic volume 1 up 7%

up 7% Net sales up 5%; organic net sales 1 up 2%

up 2% Segment profit down 11%

Volume and sales increased as strong demand for branded retail and deli products, higher fresh pork commodity sales, and the impact from the Sadler's Smokehouse acquisition more than offset a significant decline in foodservice sales. Improved sales results were driven by value-added brands such as Applegate®, Hormel® Black Label® and Columbus®. Segment profit declined as a result of lower foodservice sales, incremental COVID-19 related costs and losses on strategic hog hedge positions.

Grocery Products

Volume up 6%

Net sales up 7%

Segment profit up 36%

Volume and sales increased due to strong consumer demand across center store brands, including SPAM®, SKIPPY®, Herdez®, Hormel® Compleats® and Dinty Moore®. Improved sales and favorable product mix drove the significant increase in segment profit.

Jennie-O Turkey Store

Volume down 9%

Net sales down 4%

Segment profit down 67%

Higher retail sales, led by Jennie-O® lean ground products, did not offset declines in foodservice, commodity and whole-bird sales. The sharp decline in segment profit was primarily due to higher manufacturing and live production costs attributed to the ongoing impact of three plant pauses on the vertically integrated supply chain. Additionally, the business absorbed incremental COVID-19 related costs.

International & Other

Volume down 5%

Net sales up 2%

Segment profit up 26%

Sales increases in China and branded exports offset lower fresh pork export results. Worldwide demand for SKIPPY® peanut butter and SPAM® luncheon meat was exceptionally strong. Segment profit increased due to improved results in China and our partners in the Philippines, South Korea and Europe.

CHANNEL HIGHLIGHTS – THIRD QUARTER

In an effort to add an increased level of disclosure and clarity to the nature, timing and uncertainty of our revenue, net sales have been disaggregated into sales channels, which can also be found in the upcoming Form 10-Q. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent changes in consumer behavior drove higher and sustained retail sales in each of the company's segments. The company delivered market share gains in many of its retail categories as consumers purchased branded food products at an accelerated rate through various retail outlets, including traditional, mass, club and discount retailers. The company's investments into e-commerce have led to tremendous demand from both e-commerce retailers and through grocery pickup and delivery. Overall deli channel sales increased even as some categories declined. Foodservice net sales rebounded since the second quarter but still remained well below year-ago levels. International sales decreased primarily due to lower export sales of commodity pork and turkey products in the International & Other and Jennie-O Turkey Store segments, respectively.

U.S. retail net sales up 19%

U.S. deli net sales up 4%

U.S. foodservice net sales down 19%

International net sales down 2%

SELECTED FINANCIAL DETAILS

Income Statement

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased slightly compared to the prior year, as higher employee-related expenses were mostly offset by lower advertising investments.

Advertising investments were $24 million , down 23% to last year.

, down 23% to last year. Interest and investment income increased during the quarter. Higher investment income offset the additional interest expense from the recent bond issuance.

Operating margin was 10.5%, compared to 11.2% in fiscal 2019. The decline for the quarter was due to the negative impacts from incremental costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The effective tax rate was 21.6%, compared to 23.6% last year.

Cash Flow Statement

Cash flow from operations was $330 million , up 59%. Cash flow from operations was positively impacted by an increase in accounts payable and a reduction in inventory.

, up 59%. Cash flow from operations was positively impacted by an increase in accounts payable and a reduction in inventory. Operating free cash flow 1 was $242 million , up 72%.

was , up 72%. The company paid its 368th consecutive quarterly dividend on Aug. 17, 2020 , at the annual rate of $0.93 per share, an 11% increase over the prior year.

, at the annual rate of per share, an 11% increase over the prior year. Capital expenditures in the third quarter were $88 million , compared to $67 million last year. The company's target for capital expenditures in fiscal 2020 is $350 million . Large projects include the Burke pizza toppings plant expansion, a new dry sausage facility in Nebraska , Project Orion and other projects to support growth of branded products.

, compared to last year. The company's target for capital expenditures in fiscal 2020 is . Large projects include the Burke pizza toppings plant expansion, a new dry sausage facility in , Project Orion and other projects to support growth of branded products. The company did not repurchase shares during the quarter.

Depreciation and amortization expense in the third quarter was $50 million , compared to $41 million last year. The full-year expense is expected to be approximately $200 million .

Balance Sheet

The company remains in a strong financial position with ample liquidity, a conservative level of debt and consistent cash flows.

Cash on hand increased to $1.7 billion from $0.7 billion at the beginning of the year due to the cash proceeds from the $1.0 billion debt offering during the quarter.

from at the beginning of the year due to the cash proceeds from the debt offering during the quarter. Total debt is $1.3 billion , up from $0.3 billion at the beginning of the year.

, up from at the beginning of the year. Working capital increased to $2.0 billion from $1.3 billion at the beginning of the year, primarily related to a higher cash balance from the debt offering during the quarter. Additionally, inventory declined during the quarter due to record sales, and improvements in accounts payable more than offset an increase in accounts receivable.

PRESENTATION

A conference call will be webcast at 9 a.m. CDT on Aug. 25, 2020. Access is available at www.hormelfoods.com by clicking on "Investors." The call will also be available via telephone by dialing 888-317-6003 and providing the access code 9237894. An audio replay is available by going to www.hormelfoods.com. The webcast replay will be available at noon CDT, Aug. 25, 2020, and will remain on the website for one year.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three straight years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for 12 years in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ - to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information based on management's current views and assumptions. Actual events may differ materially. Please refer to the cautionary statements regarding "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" that appear on pages 35-42 in the company's Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended Apr. 26, 2020, which can be accessed at hormelfoods.com in the "Investors" section.

Note: Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this news release may not sum precisely to the totals provided, and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

1 COMPARISON OF U.S. GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

The non-GAAP adjusted financial measurements of organic net sales and organic volume are presented to provide investors with additional information to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. Organic net sales and organic volume are defined as net sales and volume, excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestitures. Organic net sales and organic volume exclude the impacts of the Sadler's Smokehouse acquisition (March 2020) in the Refrigerated Foods segment and the CytoSport divestiture (April 2019) in the Grocery Products, and International & Other segments.

The company defines the non-GAAP adjusted financial measurement of operating free cash flow as cash provided by or used in operating activities from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. The company views operating free cash flow as an important measure, because it is one factor in evaluating the amount of cash available for discretionary investments.

The company believes these non-GAAP financial measurements provide useful information to investors, because they are the measurements used to evaluate performance on a comparable year-over-year basis. Non-GAAP measurements are not intended to be a substitute for U.S. GAAP measurements in analyzing financial performance. These non-GAAP measurements are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

The tables below show the calculations to reconcile from the GAAP measures to the non-GAAP adjusted measures.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (in thousands)

















ORGANIC VOLUME AND NET SALES (NON-GAAP)



















Thirteen Weeks Ended

July 26, 2020

July 28, 2019

VOLUME (LBS.) Reported GAAP Acquisitions Organic (Non-GAAP)

Reported GAAP Divestitures Organic (Non-GAAP) Organic

(Non-GAAP) % Change Grocery Products 307,198

—

307,198



290,658

—

290,658

5.7

Refrigerated Foods 605,546

(6,795)

598,751



558,531

—

558,531

7.2

Jennie-O Turkey Store 171,313

—

171,313



189,146

—

189,146

(9.4)

International & Other 81,156

—

81,156



85,169

—

85,169

(4.7)

TOTAL 1,165,214

(6,795)

1,158,418



1,123,504

—

1,123,504

3.1



















NET SALES















Grocery Products $ 580,798

$ —

$ 580,798



$ 543,088

$ —

$ 543,088

6.9

Refrigerated Foods 1,363,092

(40,388)

1,322,704



1,301,101

—

1,301,101

1.7

Jennie-O Turkey Store 286,805

—

286,805



298,781

—

298,781

(4.0)

International & Other 150,762

—

150,762



147,735

—

147,735

2.0

TOTAL $ 2,381,457

$ (40,388)

$ 2,341,069



$ 2,290,705

$ —

$ 2,290,705

2.2











Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended

July 26, 2020

July 28, 2019

VOLUME (LBS.) Reported GAAP Acquisitions Organic (Non-GAAP)

Reported GAAP Divestitures Organic (Non-GAAP) Organic

(Non-GAAP) % Change Grocery Products 963,819

—

963,819



970,003

(69,910)

900,093

7.1

Refrigerated Foods 1,787,698

(10,526)

1,777,172



1,726,682

—

1,726,682

2.9

Jennie-O Turkey Store 577,990

—

577,990



546,916

—

546,916

5.7

International & Other 255,766

—

255,766



256,803

(2,052)

254,751

0.4

TOTAL 3,585,273

(10,526)

3,574,747



3,500,404

(71,962)

3,428,441

4.3



















NET SALES















Grocery Products $ 1,804,674

$ —

$ 1,804,674



$ 1,785,232

$ (130,588)

$ 1,654,644

9.1

Refrigerated Foods 3,962,219

(61,999)

3,900,220



3,837,732

—

3,837,732

1.6

Jennie-O Turkey Store 959,988

—

959,988



925,271

—

925,271

3.8

International & Other 461,475

—

461,475



447,569

(3,889)

443,680

4.0

TOTAL $ 7,188,357

$ (61,999)

$ 7,126,358



$ 6,995,804

$ (134,477)

$ 6,861,327

3.9



OPERATING FREE CASH FLOW (NON-GAAP)

























Thirteen Weeks Ended





Thirty-Nine Weeks

Ended





July 26,

2020

July 28,

2019

%

Change

July 26,

2020

July 28,

2019

% Change Net cash provided by operating activities $ 329,797



$ 207,319







$ 878,086



$ 572,912





Purchases of property/equipment (88,267)



(66,610)







(226,830)



(154,231)





Operating free cash flow $ 241,530



$ 140,709



71.7



$ 651,256



$ 418,681



55.5















































HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

SEGMENT DATA

(Unaudited) (In thousands)













Thirteen Weeks Ended



July 26,

2020

July 28,

2019

% Change NET SALES











Grocery Products

$ 580,798



$ 543,088



6.9

Refrigerated Foods

1,363,092



1,301,101



4.8

Jennie-O Turkey Store

286,805



298,781



(4.0)

International & Other

150,762



147,735



2.0

TOTAL

$ 2,381,457



$ 2,290,705



4.0





























SEGMENT PROFIT











Grocery Products

$ 80,169



$ 58,778



36.4

Refrigerated Foods

152,822



171,795



(11.0)

Jennie-O Turkey Store

7,069



21,278



(66.8)

International & Other

23,620



18,755



25.9

TOTAL SEGMENT PROFIT

263,679



270,606



(2.6)

Net unallocated expense

4,457



9,584



(53.5)

Noncontrolling interest

141



(22)



(744.6)

EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAX

$ 259,364



$ 261,000



(0.6)

























Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended



July 26,

2020

July 28,

2019

% Change NET SALES











Grocery Products

$ 1,804,674



$ 1,785,232



1.1

Refrigerated Foods

3,962,219



3,837,732



3.2

Jennie-O Turkey Store

959,988



925,271



3.8

International & Other

461,475



447,569



3.1

TOTAL

$ 7,188,357



$ 6,995,804



2.8





























SEGMENT PROFIT











Grocery Products

$ 276,367



$ 258,574



6.9

Refrigerated Foods

451,596



492,476



(8.3)

Jennie-O Turkey Store

72,968



76,931



(5.2)

International & Other

66,735



58,058



14.9

TOTAL SEGMENT PROFIT

867,666



886,039



(2.1)

Net unallocated expense

31,754



297



10,570.7

Noncontrolling interest

103



279



(63.3)

EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAX

$ 836,014



$ 886,021



(5.6)



HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)





















Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended



July 26,

2020

July 28,

2019

July 26,

2020

July 28,

2019 Net sales

$ 2,381,457



$ 2,290,705



$ 7,188,357



$ 6,995,804

Cost of products sold

1,959,032



1,857,263



5,820,158



5,604,879

GROSS PROFIT

422,426



433,442



1,368,198



1,390,925

Selling, general and administrative

181,085



180,169



570,518



543,789

Equity in earnings of affiliates

8,235



3,384



25,843



28,133

OPERATING INCOME

249,576



256,657



823,523



875,269

Interest and investment income (expense)

15,513



7,556



25,289



25,727

Interest expense

(5,724)



(3,213)



(12,798)



(14,975)

EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

259,364



261,000



836,014



886,021

Provision for income taxes

56,103



61,573



162,186



162,439

(effective tax rate)

21.6 %

23.6 %

19.4 %

18.3 % NET EARNINGS

203,260



199,427



673,828



723,582

Less: Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

141



(22)



103



279

NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

$ 203,119



$ 199,449



$ 673,726



$ 723,303



















NET EARNINGS PER SHARE















Basic

$ 0.38



$ 0.37



$ 1.25



$ 1.35

Diluted

$ 0.37



$ 0.37



$ 1.23



$ 1.33



















WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING











Basic

539,108



534,188



537,434



534,721

Diluted

547,149



543,678



546,112



545,709



















Dividends declared per share

$ 0.2325



$ 0.2100



$ 0.6975



$ 0.6300



HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unaudited) (In thousands)













July 26,

2020

October 27,

2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,729,368



$ 672,901

Short-term marketable securities

17,564



14,736

Accounts receivable

648,991



574,396

Inventories

982,355



1,042,362

Income taxes receivable

572



19,924

Prepaid expenses

16,968



22,637

Other current assets

13,956



14,457

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

3,409,774



2,361,413











Goodwill

2,615,690



2,481,645

Other intangibles

1,080,546



1,033,862

Pension assets

153,865



135,915

Investments in and receivables from affiliates

298,638



289,157

Other assets

241,947



177,901

Property, plant and equipment, net

1,800,012



1,629,111

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 9,600,472



$ 8,109,004





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT Accounts payable

$ 537,535



$ 590,033

Accrued expenses

61,079



62,031

Accrued workers' compensation

28,305



24,272

Accrued marketing

147,071



96,305

Employee-related expenses

214,394



213,515

Taxes payable

49,731



6,208

Interest and dividends payable

130,248



112,685

Current maturities of long-term debt

258,688



—

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

1,427,051



1,105,049











Long-term debt, less current maturities

1,046,821



250,000

Pension and post-retirement benefits

545,988



536,490

Other long-term liabilities

138,543



115,356

Deferred income taxes

170,322



176,574

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(431,882)



(399,500)

Other shareholders' investment

6,703,629



6,325,035

TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT

$ 9,600,472



$ 8,109,004



HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) (In thousands)





Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine Weeks

Ended



July 26,

2020

July 28,

2019

July 26,

2020

July 28,

2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES















Net earnings

$ 203,260



$ 199,427



$ 673,828



$ 723,582

Depreciation and amortization

49,857



41,472



149,774



122,215

Decrease (increase) in working capital

82,926



(39,758)



45,862



(206,245)

Other

(6,247)



6,178



8,621



(66,640)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES

329,797



207,319



878,086



572,912



















INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Net (purchase) sale of securities

(651)



(7,220)



(2,642)



(13,884)

Proceeds from sale of business

—



—



—



473,885

Acquisitions of businesses/intangibles

(1,911)



—



(270,789)



—

Purchases of property/equipment

(88,267)



(66,610)



(226,830)



(154,231)

Proceeds from sales of property/equipment

344



5,091



1,466



36,258

Increase in investments, equity in affiliates, and other assets

7,580



(1,147)



(7,244)



12,913

NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(82,905)



(69,886)



(506,040)



354,941



















FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Proceeds from long-term debt

992,381



—



992,381



—

Repayments of long-term debt and finance leases

(2,152)



—



(6,221)



(374,840)

Dividends paid on common stock

(125,253)



(112,684)



(362,003)



(324,971)

Share repurchase

—



(106,624)



(12,360)



(174,246)

Other

7,747



3,830



72,195



48,107

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES

872,723



(215,478)



683,992



(825,950)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

3,680



(1,083)



428



(840)

INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

1,123,294



(79,128)



1,056,466



101,063

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

606,073



639,327



672,901



459,136

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF QUARTER

$ 1,729,368



$ 560,199



$ 1,729,368



$ 560,199



