Hormel Foods Reports Third Quarter Results And Updates Full Year Earnings Guidance Range

The company delivers all-time record sales during the quarter.

News provided by

Hormel Foods Corporation

Sep 02, 2021, 06:30 ET

AUSTIN, Minn., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a leading global branded food company, today reported results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. All comparisons are to the third quarter of fiscal 2020 unless otherwise noted.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY - THIRD QUARTER

  • Volume of 1.2 billion lbs., up 1%; organic volume1 down 2%
  • Record net sales of $2.9 billion, up 20%; organic net sales1 up 14%
  • Net sales growth from all four segments and all four sales channels
  • Net sales up 25% compared to 2019 pre-pandemic levels
  • Operating income of $207 million, down 17%; adjusted operating income1 of $248 million, down 1%
  • Operating margin of 7.2%, compared to 10.5% last year; adjusted operating margin1 of 8.7%
  • Effective tax rate of 13.3%, compared to 21.6% last year
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.32, down 14% compared to last year; adjusted diluted earnings per share1 of $0.39, up 5% compared to last year

EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY
"Our team delivered the highest quarterly net sales result in the company's history, with growth from every segment and all four channels," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer. "This record performance demonstrates the power of our brands and our team's ability to successfully integrate the Planters® business, which is quite an accomplishment, given the difficult operating conditions again this quarter."

"Our ability to deliver consistent quarter-after-quarter top-line growth during this very dynamic time along with 25 percent sales growth over pre-pandemic levels is directly linked to the tremendous progress we have made in expanding our portfolio to reach consumers when and where they want to eat," Snee said. "Our investments in retail, deli and e-commerce helped carry us through the initial phases of the pandemic last year as consumers shifted to more at-home eating occasions. Today, our leadership positions in foodservice and snacking have fueled an acceleration in growth as consumers pivot to spending more time in restaurants, traveling, and hosting gatherings with family and friends. This balance across consumer eating occasions is just one of the many things that make our company uncommon."

"We saw significant inflationary pressure in almost all areas of our business, including raw materials, packaging, freight, labor and many other inputs during the quarter," Snee said. "We have implemented pricing actions across virtually every brand, which has been our main lever to offset these inflationary pressures. In addition, our experienced management team is taking numerous other strategic actions to offset cost increases, including optimizing promotional activity, improving product mix and rationalizing less efficient products in our portfolio."

"We are managing through industrywide operational challenges, including labor availability, upstream and downstream supply chain disruptions, and highly volatile and inflationary input costs," Snee said. "I am extremely proud of the way our team is navigating through these complexities while never losing sight of the company's long-term strategy for growth."

OUTLOOK
"We expect to deliver record sales again in the fourth quarter, along with improving margins as additional pricing actions go into effect," Snee said. "The combination of a balanced and diversified portfolio, numerous strategic investments and the addition of the Planters® brand leaves us very optimistic about our future."

Fiscal 2021 Outlook*

Net Sales Guidance (in billions)

$11.0 - $11.2

Diluted Earnings per Share Guidance

$1.65 - $1.69

*Includes the acquisition of the Planters® snack nuts business

The company issued its full-year net sales and earnings per share guidance ranges to reflect the full impact of the acquisition of the Planters® snack nuts business. Additionally, the earnings per share guidance range includes the impact of inflationary pressures on the business, which will not be fully offset this fiscal year.

PLANTERS® INTEGRATION UPDATE
In June 2021, the company closed on the acquisition of the Planters® snack nuts business. Since closing, the company has successfully integrated numerous functions. During the third quarter, the company recognized in excess of $40 million in acquisition costs and accounting adjustments related to the acquisition.

CHANNEL HIGHLIGHTS – THIRD QUARTER
In an effort to add an increased level of disclosure and clarity to sales trends compared to the prior year and pre-pandemic levels, net sales have been disaggregated into sales channels. Demand for the company's retail items remained elevated, as exhibited by growth compared to the prior year and double-digit growth over fiscal 2019. Foodservice sales continued to exceed pre-pandemic levels and accelerated compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Deli channel sales increased due to growth from branded grab-and-go and prepared foods items. International sales increased due to strong growth from branded and fresh pork exports, and growth from China and Brazil. The company benefited from pricing actions across many categories and the contributions from the Planters® snack nuts business during the quarter.





Thirteen Weeks Ended


July 25, 2021
compared to
July 26, 2020

July 25, 2021
compared to
July 28, 2019

Net Sales Percent Change (%)



U.S. Retail

9

31

U.S. Foodservice

45

17

U.S. Deli

12

16

International

36

33

Total

20

25





SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS – THIRD QUARTER

Refrigerated Foods

  • Volume down 2%; organic volume1 down 3%
  • Net sales up 19%; organic net sales1 up 18%
  • Segment profit flat

Net sales increased due to strong results from the foodservice, retail and deli businesses, and elevated pricing across most categories. The recovery in foodservice continued to accelerate, with net sales exceeding both last-year and pre-pandemic levels in almost every category. Retail and deli sales increased due primarily to growth from Hormel® Black Label® bacon, Columbus® grab-and-go items, Hormel® refrigerated entrees and Hormel® Gatherings® party trays. The decline in volume was due to lower shipments of commodity pork. Higher earnings from the foodservice business, numerous pricing actions and increased commodity profits fully offset significantly higher raw material costs and increased freight expenses. Volume, net sales and segment profit were negatively impacted by production constraints due to labor shortages.

Grocery Products

  • Volume up 4%; organic volume1 down 6%
  • Net sales up 20%; organic net sales1 flat
  • Segment profit up 1%

Volume and net sales increased due to the inclusion of the Planters® snack nuts business. On an organic basis, sales growth from brands such as SPAM®, Hormel® Compleats® and Wholly® overcame the impact of lower contract manufacturing sales. Segment profit increased due to strong results from the MegaMex joint venture and the contribution from the Planters® snack nuts business. These benefits were offset by higher input costs, and higher manufacturing and logistics costs. Volume, net sales and segment profit were negatively impacted by production constraints due to labor shortages.

Jennie-O Turkey Store

  • Volume up 9%
  • Net sales up 22%
  • Segment profit down 17%

Volume and net sales increased due to improved foodservice, whole bird and commodity shipments. Sales of Jennie-O® lean ground turkey increased due to pricing actions implemented in prior quarters and remain meaningfully above pre-pandemic levels. Segment profit was lower due to the impact of significantly higher feed costs and an increase in freight expenses.

International & Other

  • Volume up 2%; organic volume1 up 1%
  • Net sales up 26%; organic net sales1 up 24%
  • Segment profit up 18%

Strong sales growth from SPAM® luncheon meat, a recovery in foodservice exports, continued strong results in China and improved performance in Brazil led to record net sales during the quarter. In addition to higher sales, the improvement in segment profit was driven by higher branded and fresh pork export margins.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DETAILS
Income Statement

  • Selling, general and administrative expenses were up 25% compared to the prior year due to one-time acquisition costs and accounting adjustments related to the acquisition of the Planters® snack nuts business. Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses1 as a percent of net sales decreased compared to last year.
  • Advertising spend was $31 million compared to $24 million in the prior year.
  • Interest expense increased due to additional debt issuance related to the acquisition of the Planters® snack nuts business.
  • Operating margin was 7.2% compared to 10.5% in fiscal 2020. The decline was due to one-time transaction and integration expenses related to the Planters® acquisition. Adjusted operating margin1 was 8.7%. Higher raw material costs were the primary driver to lower margins during the quarter.
  • The effective tax rate was 13.3% compared to 21.6% last year. The decrease in tax rate was due primarily to a large volume of stock option exercises and a one-time foreign tax benefit.

Cash Flow Statement

  • Cash flow from operations was $77 million, down 77%. The decrease was primarily related to an increase in inventory due to significantly higher raw material costs.
  • The company paid its 372nd consecutive quarterly dividend on Aug. 16, 2021, at the annual rate of $0.98 per share, a 5% increase over the prior year. This marks the 93rd consecutive year of uninterrupted dividend payments.
  • Capital expenditures in the third quarter were $54 million compared to $88 million last year. The company's target for capital expenditures in fiscal 2021 is $260 million. Large projects include a pepperoni capacity expansion in Nebraska and numerous other projects to support growth of branded products.
  • No shares were repurchased during the quarter.
  • Depreciation and amortization expense in the third quarter was $59 million compared to $50 million last year. The full-year expense is expected to be approximately $210 million.

Balance Sheet

  • The acquisition of the Planters® snack nuts business was financed through a combination of cash on hand of $1.1 billion and long-term debt of $2.3 billion.
  • Cash on hand decreased to $0.3 billion from $1.7 billion at the beginning of the year.
  • Total debt increased to $3.3 billion from $1.3 billion at the beginning of the year.
  • Including treasury locks, weighted average cost of debt is 1.6%.
  • Working capital decreased to $1.4 billion from $2.1 billion at the beginning of the year.

PRESENTATION
A conference call will be webcast at 8 a.m. CDT on Sept. 2, 2021. Access is available at www.hormelfoods.com by clicking on "Investors." The call will also be available via telephone by dialing 888-317-6003 and providing the access code 3284028. An audio replay is available by going to www.hormelfoods.com. The webcast replay will be available at noon CDT, Sept. 2, 2021, and will remain on the website for one year.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™
Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for 12 years, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains forward-looking information based on management's current views and assumptions. Actual events may differ materially. Please refer to the cautionary statements regarding "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" that appear on pages 28-35 in the company's Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended Apr. 25, 2021, which can be accessed at hormelfoods.com in the "Investors" section.

Note: Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this news release may not sum precisely to the totals provided, and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

1 COMPARISON OF U.S. GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS
The non-GAAP adjusted financial measurements of adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, and adjusted diluted earnings per share are presented to provide investors with additional information to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the impact of the acquisition-related expenses and accounting adjustments related to the acquisition of the Planters® snack nuts business. The tax impact was calculated using the effective tax rate for the quarter in which the expenses and accounting adjustments were incurred.

The non-GAAP adjusted financial measurements of organic net sales and organic volume are presented to provide investors with additional information to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. Organic net sales and organic volume are defined as net sales and volume, excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestitures. Organic net sales and organic volume exclude the impacts of the acquisition of the Planters® snack nuts business (June 2021) in the Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods and International & Other segments and the Sadler's Smokehouse acquisition (March 2020) in the Refrigerated Foods segment.

The company believes these non-GAAP financial measurements provide useful information to investors, because they are the measurements used to evaluate performance on a comparable year-over-year basis. Non-GAAP measurements are not intended to be a substitute for U.S. GAAP measurements in analyzing financial performance. These non-GAAP measurements are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

The tables below show the calculations to reconcile from the GAAP measures to the non-GAAP adjusted measures.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

In thousands, except per share amounts








ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS (NON-GAAP)









Thirteen Weeks Ended

July 25, 2021

July 26, 2020

Reported

GAAP

Acquisition
  costs and
adjustments

Non-GAAP

Reported

GAAP

Non-GAAP

% Change

Net Sales

$

2,863,670

$


$

2,863,670

$

2,381,457

20.2

Cost of Products Sold

2,440,322

(12,900)

2,427,422

1,959,032

23.9

Gross Profit

423,348

12,900

436,248

422,426

3.3

Selling, General and Administrative

226,284

(27,462)

198,822

181,085

9.8

Equity in Earnings of Affiliates

10,420


10,420

8,235

26.5

Operating Income

207,484

40,362

247,846

249,576

(0.7)

Interest and Investment Income (Expense)

8,457


8,457

15,513

(45.5)

Interest Expense

(11,703)


(11,703)

(5,724)

104.5

Earnings Before Income Taxes

204,238

40,362

244,600

259,364

(5.7)

Provision for Income Taxes

27,164

5,368

32,532

56,103

(42.0)

Net Earnings

177,074

34,994

212,068

203,260

4.3

Less: Net Earnings Attributable to
Noncontrolling Interest

157


157

141

11.3

Net Earnings Attributable to Hormel
Foods Corporation

$

176,917

$

34,994

$

211,911

$

203,119

4.3








Diluted Net Earnings Per Share

$

0.32

$

0.06

$

0.39

$

0.37

5.4








Operating Margin (% of Net Sales)

7.2

8.7

10.5











Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended

July 25, 2021

July 26, 2020

Reported

GAAP

Acquisition
  costs and
adjustments

Non-GAAP

Reported

GAAP

Non-GAAP

% Change

Net Sales

$

7,931,438

$


$

7,931,438

$

7,188,357

10.3

Cost of Products Sold

6,581,613

(12,900)

6,568,713

5,820,158

12.9

Gross Profit

1,349,825

12,900

1,362,725

1,368,198

(0.4)

Selling, General and Administrative

622,630

(30,303)

592,327

570,518

3.8

Equity in Earnings of Affiliates

37,722


37,722

25,843

46.0

Operating Income

764,917

43,203

808,120

823,523

(1.9)

Interest and Investment Income (Expense)

36,740


36,740

25,289

45.3

Interest Expense

(27,718)


(27,718)

(12,798)

116.6

Earnings Before Income Taxes

773,940

43,203

817,143

836,014

(2.3)

Provision for Income Taxes

146,549

5,975

152,524

162,186

(6.0)

Net Earnings

627,390

37,228

664,618

673,828

(1.4)

Less: Net Earnings Attributable to
Noncontrolling Interest

290


290

103

181.6

Net Earnings Attributable to Hormel
Foods Corporation

$

627,101

$

37,228

$

664,329

$

673,726

(1.4)








Diluted Net Earnings Per Share

$

1.15

$

0.06

$

1.21

$

1.23

(1.6)








Operating Margin (% of Net Sales)

9.6

10.2

11.5


ORGANIC VOLUME AND NET SALES (NON-GAAP)









Thirteen Weeks Ended

July 25, 2021

July 26, 2020

Volume (lbs.)

Reported

GAAP

Acquisitions

Organic

(Non-GAAP)

Reported

GAAP

Non-GAAP

% Change

Grocery Products

319,216

(30,124)

289,092

307,198

(5.9)

Refrigerated Foods

591,143

(5,784)

585,359

605,546

(3.3)

Jennie-O Turkey Store

187,220


187,220

171,313

9.3

International & Other

83,055

(1,001)

82,054

81,156

1.1

Total

1,180,634

(36,909)

1,143,725

1,165,214

(1.8)

Net Sales






Grocery Products

$

698,584

$

(117,681)

$

580,903

$

580,798


Refrigerated Foods

1,624,641

(21,002)

1,603,639

1,363,092

17.6

Jennie-O Turkey Store

350,897


350,897

286,805

22.3

International & Other

189,548

(2,657)

186,891

150,762

24.0

Total

$

2,863,670

$

(141,340)

$

2,722,330

$

2,381,457

14.3









Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended

July 25, 2021

July 26, 2020

Volume (lbs.)

Reported

GAAP

Acquisitions

Organic

(Non-GAAP)

Reported

GAAP

Non-GAAP

% Change

Grocery Products

937,345

(30,124)

907,221

963,819

(5.9)

Refrigerated Foods

1,779,729

(11,950)

1,767,779

1,787,698

(1.1)

Jennie-O Turkey Store

583,413


583,413

577,990

0.9

International & Other

252,801

(1,001)

251,800

255,766

(1.6)

Total

3,553,288

(43,075)

3,510,214

3,585,273

(2.1)

Net Sales






Grocery Products

$

1,904,415

$

(117,681)

$

1,786,734

$

1,804,674

(1.0)

Refrigerated Foods

4,445,099

(56,026)

4,389,073

3,962,219

10.8

Jennie-O Turkey Store

1,035,397


1,035,397

959,988

7.9

International & Other

546,528

(2,657)

543,871

461,475

17.9

Total

$

7,931,438

$

(176,364)

$

7,755,075

$

7,188,357

7.9

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

SEGMENT DATA

Unaudited

In thousands








Thirteen Weeks Ended


July 25, 2021

July 26, 2020

% Change

Net Sales





Grocery Products

$

698,584

$

580,798

20.3

Refrigerated Foods

1,624,641

1,363,092

19.2

Jennie-O Turkey Store

350,897

286,805

22.3

International & Other

189,548

150,762

25.7

Total

$

2,863,670

$

2,381,457

20.2














Segment Profit





Grocery Products

$

80,791

$

80,169

0.8

Refrigerated Foods

153,216

152,822

0.3

Jennie-O Turkey Store

5,874

7,069

(16.9)

International & Other

27,915

23,620

18.2

Total Segment Profit

267,796

263,679

1.6

Net Unallocated Expense

63,715

4,457

1,329.6

Noncontrolling Interest

157

141

11.1

Earnings Before Income Taxes

$

204,238

$

259,364

(21.3)
















Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended


July 25, 2021

July 26, 2020

% Change

Net Sales





Grocery Products

$

1,904,415

$

1,804,674

5.5

Refrigerated Foods

4,445,099

3,962,219

12.2

Jennie-O Turkey Store

1,035,397

959,988

7.9

International & Other

546,528

461,475

18.4

Total

$

7,931,438

$

7,188,357

10.3














Segment Profit





Grocery Products

$

270,963

$

276,367

(2.0)

Refrigerated Foods

467,740

451,596

3.6

Jennie-O Turkey Store

45,514

72,968

(37.6)

International & Other

84,600

66,735

26.8

Total Segment Profit

868,817

867,666

0.1

Net Unallocated Expense

95,166

31,754

199.7

Noncontrolling Interest

290

103

182.2

Earnings Before Income Taxes

$

773,940

$

836,014

(7.4)

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Unaudited

In thousands, except per share amounts











Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended


July 25, 2021

July 26, 2020

July 25, 2021

July 26, 2020

Net Sales

$

2,863,670

$

2,381,457

$

7,931,438

$

7,188,357

Cost of Products Sold

2,440,322

1,959,032

6,581,613

5,820,158

Gross Profit

423,348

422,426

1,349,825

1,368,198

Selling, General and Administrative

226,284

181,085

622,630

570,518

Equity in Earnings of Affiliates

10,420

8,235

37,722

25,843

Operating Income

207,484

249,576

764,917

823,523

Interest and Investment Income (Expense)

8,457

15,513

36,740

25,289

Interest Expense

(11,703)

(5,724)

(27,718)

(12,798)

Earnings Before Income Taxes

204,238

259,364

773,940

836,014

Provision for Income Taxes

27,164

56,103

146,549

162,186

Effective Tax Rate

13.3

%

21.6

%

18.9

%

19.4

%

Net Earnings

177,074

203,260

627,390

673,828

Less: Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to
Noncontrolling Interest

157

141

290

103

Net Earnings Attributable to Hormel
Foods Corporation

$

176,917

$

203,119

$

627,101

$

673,726









Net Earnings Per Share







Basic

$

0.33

$

0.38

$

1.16

$

1.25

Diluted

$

0.32

$

0.37

$

1.15

$

1.23









Weighted-average Shares Outstanding





Basic

541,746

539,108

540,618

537,434

Diluted

548,072

547,149

547,684

546,112









Dividends Declared per Share

$

0.2450

$

0.2325

$

0.7350

$

0.6975

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Unaudited

In thousands








July 25, 2021

October 25, 2020

Assets

Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

291,363

$

1,714,309

Short-term Marketable Securities

18,372

17,338

Accounts Receivable

896,008

702,419

Inventories

1,426,738

1,072,762

Income Taxes Receivable

16,408

41,449

Prepaid Expenses

26,250

18,349

Other Current Assets

13,534

12,438

Total Current Assets

2,688,672

3,579,063





Goodwill

4,907,073

2,612,727

Other Intangibles

1,863,713

1,076,285

Pension Assets

203,093

183,232

Investments In and Receivables From Affiliates

304,417

308,372

Other Assets

298,071

250,382

Net Property, Plant and Equipment

2,067,141

1,898,222

Total Assets

$

12,332,182

$

9,908,282










Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment

Accounts Payable

$

654,162

$

644,609

Accrued Expenses

51,108

59,136

Accrued Workers Compensation

29,278

25,070

Accrued Marketing Expenses

133,925

108,502

Employee Related Expenses

216,065

252,845

Taxes Payable

17,453

22,480

Interest and Dividends Payable

140,469

132,632

Current Maturities of Long-term Debt

8,732

258,691

Total Current Liabilities

1,251,191

1,503,965





Long-term Debt - Less Current Maturities

3,316,262

1,044,936

Pension and Post-retirement Benefits

559,958

552,878

Other Long-term Liabilities

174,473

157,399

Deferred Income Taxes

236,566

218,779

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(317,528)

(395,250)

Other Shareholders' Investment

7,111,259

6,825,576

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment

$

12,332,182

$

9,908,282

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Unaudited

In thousands








Thirteen

Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine

Weeks Ended


July 25, 2021

July 26, 2020

July 25, 2021

July 26, 2020

Operating Activities







Net Earnings

$

177,074

$

203,260

$

627,390

$

673,828

Depreciation and Amortization

59,183

49,857

162,490

149,774

Decrease (Increase) in Working Capital

(160,219)

82,926

(350,602)

45,862

Other

489

(6,247)

(1,491)

8,621

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating
Activities

76,527

329,797

437,786

878,086









Investing Activities







Net (Purchase) Sale of Securities

(583)

(651)

(1,304)

(2,642)

Acquisitions of Businesses/Intangibles

(3,396,246)

(1,911)

(3,396,246)

(270,789)

Purchases of Property and Equipment

(53,817)

(88,267)

(139,361)

(226,830)

Proceeds From Sales of Property and Equipment

257

344

1,910

1,466

Decrease (Increase) in Investments, Equity in Affiliates,
and Other Assets

7,325

7,580

4,683

(7,244)

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities

(3,443,064)

(82,905)

(3,530,320)

(506,040)









Financing Activities







Proceeds from Long-term Debt

2,276,292

992,381

2,276,292

992,381

Repayments of Long-term Debt and Finance Leases

(2,175)

(2,152)

(256,535)

(6,221)

Dividends Paid on Common Stock

(132,419)

(125,253)

(390,206)

(362,003)

Share Repurchase





(9,653)

(12,360)

Other

30,666

7,747

44,007

72,195

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing
Activities

2,172,364

872,723

1,663,905

683,992

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash

1,003

3,680

5,683

428

Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

(1,193,170)

1,123,294

(1,422,946)

1,056,466

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period

1,484,533

606,073

1,714,309

672,901

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Quarter

$

291,363

$

1,729,368

$

291,363

$

1,729,368

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Nathan Annis

(507) 437-5248

[email protected] 

MEDIA CONTACT:

Media Relations

(507) 437-5345

[email protected]

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

Related Links

http://www.hormel.com

Also from this source

Bring Home the Black Label® Bacon for a Chance to Win 10 Years'...

Hormel Foods Corporation Announces Date of 2021 Virtual Investor...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics