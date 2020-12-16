Hormel Foods To Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

AUSTIN, Minn., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a global branded food company, announced it will hold its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The live webcast of the meeting will be held at 6 p.m. CST on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 via www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HRL2021 and is open to all registered stockholders or beneficial owners of the company's common stock at the close of business on November 27, 2020. Stockholders will not be able to physically attend the Annual Meeting.

Stockholders will need the 16-digit control number found on the Notice of Internet Availability, the proxy card or on the instructions that accompany the proxy materials to participate in the Annual Meeting and vote shares electronically. If shares are held in the name of a bank, broker or other holder of record, stockholders should follow the instructions provided by the bank, broker or other holder of record to be able to participate in the meeting.

Following the business of the stockholder meeting, there will be a question and answer session. Stockholders may submit a question in advance of the meeting at www.proxyvote.com after logging in with the control number. Questions may be submitted during the Annual Meeting through www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HRL2021.

For those who want to attend who are not stockholders at the close of business on November 27, 2020, visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HRL2021 and register as a guest. Guests will not be able to vote or submit a question during the meeting.

Updates and further information will be available at https://investor.hormelfoods.com/ir-home/default.aspx

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the company regrets to inform its stockholders that gift boxes will not be distributed in order to ensure the safety of Hormel Foods team members and stockholders.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three straight years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for the 12th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com

