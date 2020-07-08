Hormel Health Labs introduces IDDSI Level 5 Ready Meats for people with Dysphagia

Preparing meat for someone with dysphagia can be difficult because it has to be ground to a specific, standardized consistency for safety and comfort reasons. The THICK & EASY ® IDDSI Level 5 Ready Meats offer a simple way to make sure meats are suitable for IDDSI Levels 5 and 6. In addition to consistency, they offer great convenience in the kitchen and can be prepared in just a matter of minutes.

"Our job is to develop products that are easy to prepare and still taste great for those on dysphagia diets," said Tim Garry, director of marketing for Hormel Health Labs and a registered dietitian nutritionist. "Our new THICK & EASY® IDDSI Level 5 Ready Meats provide a solid source of protein that can be prepared quickly while still delivering a tasty and enjoyable meal."

THICK & EASY® IDDSI Level 5 Ready Meats are available in four varieties: chicken, beef, turkey and pork. They can be stored frozen or refrigerated, and the resealable packaging allows for portioning out the necessary amount while saving the rest for later. Each meat can be mixed with a variety of sauces to allow for creativity with dysphagia diets while maintaining IDDSI standards. Simply cook on a stovetop or in the microwave and serve.

THICK & EASY® IDDSI Level 5 Ready Meats can be ordered by contacting a sales rep at www.hormelhealthlabs.com.

ABOUT HORMEL HEALTH LABS

The Hormel Health Labs team is passionate about improving people's lives through better food and nutrition. Our mission is to provide great-tasting, affordable and convenient nourishment when you need it most™. Our THICK & EASY® brand has been a leader in dysphagia nutrition for over 25 years, with products including pureed foods, desserts, thickened beverages and snacks for the millions of people affected by dysphagia. Whether you are a major healthcare center, a special care facility, a caregiver or an individual, we are here to provide quality, tasty dietary solutions. Learn more or explore our line of products at www.HormelHealthLabs.com.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS – INSPIRED PEOPLE. INSPIRED FOOD.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three straight years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for the 12th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com.

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

Related Links

http://www.hormelfoods.com

