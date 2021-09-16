Hormel Health Labs Revolutionizes Dysphagia Diet Baking with new THICK & EASY® TEXTURE MODIFIED BREAD AND DESSERT MIX

Bread is a universal food, found at most breakfast, lunch and or dinner tables. Yet, for those with dysphagia, bread must have a specific consistency to be safe for consumption.

"We know that food is more than a necessity—it is a central part of our daily lives," said Tim Garry, a registered dietitian and director of marketing for Hormel Health Labs. "Our Thick & Easy® Texture-Modified Bread and Dessert Mix offers people with dysphagia a way to enjoy great-tasting bread and desserts with delight and comfort. It's the latest way we are providing needed nutrition through products that are tasty, convenient and familiar."

Dysphagia is not uncommon, affecting up to 40 percent of those in skilled nursing facilities, and many others. Hormel Health Labs has made it a priority to create nutritional products that make dining easier for those challenged by dysphagia, and THICK & EASY® TEXTURE MODIFIED BREAD AND DESSERT MIX is its latest solution.

THICK & EASY® TEXTURE MODIFIED BREAD AND DESSERT MIX comes in pre-made loafs equaling 16 slices per loaf. With easy preparation instructions, it can be served timely and efficiently, while adding extra variety to diets.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for 12 years, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

