Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Size Worth $39.6 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hormone replacement therapy market size is expected to reach USD 39.6 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 7.7%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. A significant rise in the incidence rate of hormonal disorders in the newborns, adults, and elderly and populations is driving the market. The Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) affects one in every 15,000 newborns, thereby boosting the demand for the therapy.

Key suggestions from the report:

The estrogen replacement therapy segment dominated the overall market in terms of revenue share in the year 2019. On the other hand, the parenteral segment is likely to showcase the fastest growth rate over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, owing to the rising number of hormonal disorders

Menopause is likely to showcase the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Women are vulnerable to certain diseases and conditions such as osteoporosis and hot flashes during and after menopause. About 73% of postmenopausal women suffer from hot flashes

North America dominated the overall hormone replacement therapy market in terms of revenue share in the year 2019. The increase in the incidence rate of hypogonadism due to a rise in obesity and poor health in the geriatric population drive the market. According to the American Academy of Family Physicians, more than 2.5 million Americans received testosterone treatment in U.S alone in 2014

Some of the key players in this market are Abbott Laboratories; Novartis; Pfizer, Inc.; Mylan Laboratories; Merck and Co.; Novo Nordisk; Bayer Healthcare; Eli Lilly; and Genentech.

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Estrogen, Human Growth), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), By Type Of Disease, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/hormone-replacement-therapy-market

Estrogen replacement hormone therapy helps in reducing the vaginal indications of menopause, such as dryness, burning, itching, and pain during intercourse. Estrogen is available in the forms of pill, gel, skin patch, cream or spray form. It is highly successful for treating problematic menopausal night sweats and hot flashes. Around 45% of women between the ages of 40 to 60 years of age were reported taking counseling sessions from a physician regarding the advantages and disadvantages of using hormone replacement therapy (HRT) after menopause.

Growing awareness about menopausal signs and the treatment options is growing the HRT market. Owing to the significant development for ERT, there has been an initiation of very safe treatment options for the patients situated in various geographies of the world. For example, augmentation of innovative drug delivery systems like transdermal estrogen patches and vaginal estrogen drugs.

Grand View Research has segmented the global hormone replacement therapy market based on product, route of administration, type of disease, and region:

Hormone Replacement Therapy Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Estrogen Hormone Replacement Therapy



Human Growth Hormone Replacement Therapy



Thyroid Hormone Replacement Therapy



Testosterone Hormone Replacement Therapy

Hormone Replacement Therapy Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Oral



Parenteral



Transdermal



Others

Hormone Replacement Therapy Type of Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Menopause



Hypothyroidism



Male Hypogonadism



Growth Hormone Deficiency



Others

Hormone Replacement Therapy Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



India





China



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





South Africa

