Hornbeck Offshore Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc.

Oct 08, 2019, 06:00 ET

COVINGTON, La., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE: HOS) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern (9:00 a.m. Central).

Hornbeck Offshore Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern (9:00 a.m. Central)

Live via phone -- By dialing (412) 902-0030 and asking for the Hornbeck
Offshore call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or
Live over the Internet -- By logging onto the web at the address below

http://www.hornbeckoffshore.com, on the "IR Home" page of the
"Investors" section of the Company's website

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a telephonic replay will be available through November 14, 2019 and may be accessed by calling (201) 612-7415 and using the pass code 13694949#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available after the call for a period of 60 days on the "IR Home" page under the "Investors" section of the Company's website.

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. is a leading provider of technologically advanced, new generation offshore service vessels to the energy industry primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and Latin America.

Jim Harp, CFO


Hornbeck Offshore Services


985-727-6802




Ken Dennard, Managing Partner

Dennard Lascar / 713-529-6600

