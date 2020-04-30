Hornblower Unveils 'Hornblower At Home' Program

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hornblower Cruises and Events has debuted Hornblower At Home, an exciting new series of experiences-to-go that bring together some of the most beloved elements of the company's popular dining and sightseeing cruises, such as classic dishes and signature cocktails, in a format designed to be enjoyed in the comfort of the home.

Conceived in response to current demand for experiential dining options that offer a simple and convenient way to celebrate special moments. Hornblower at Home will offer one-of-a kind experiences such as Alive After 5 – a cocktail making kit with appetizers and branded drinking glasses, Taco Tuesday – make your own taco kit, margarita mixture and signature hot sauce and Family Friendly Whale Watching – meals for adults and kids that include an interactive whale guide and links to custom video content.

The program launches with a delicious Mother's Day Box, created for those looking for new ways to honor the wonderful moms in their life. Consisting of classic Hornblower dishes, fully prepared and ready to eat with easy to follow re-heating instructions – no cooking skills are required! Available from Marina del Rey, Newport Beach, San Diego and San Francisco via local pick up, boxes can be pre-ordered up to midday May 7, for curbside collection on May 9.

To celebrate the debut, Hornblower is offering a bonus offer with every to-go meal ordered: either a voucher for a complimentary summer cruise or the option to donate this ticket to a front-line hero to join one of the Hornblower for Heroes cruises taking place. And for those who would prefer to celebrate with future dining cruise experience – for every $100 gift card purchased, they can choose to receive an extra $25 gift card or donate a ticket to cruise to a front-line hero too.

Marina del Rey, Newport Beach, San Diego – A generous menu of freshly prepared dishes offers several appetizers such as Chilled Shrimp and Smoked Salmon Lox, alongside Mini Cheese and Spinach Popovers with a Roasted Turkey Breast entrée and sides of creamy mash and brown sugar-glazed carrots. A Feta Cheese Salad and Artisan Baguette are also included, with a decadent New York style cheesecake to finish. Prices start from $49.99 per box for two people or $99.99 for a larger box serving four people (excluding sales tax). Bottles of wine or a Mimosa cocktail package are also available to take home to accompany the meal.

San Francisco – Serving up to four people, the delicious lunch box includes an indulgent assortment of specialties like Citrus Spinach Salad and Three-bean Salad, alongside a whole Roast Chicken plus sides of Mashed Potatoes, Cauliflower and Chickpea Indian Curry, Orecchiette Pasta and Spring Veggies. There's also a Strawberry Shortcake for dessert. Prices start from $99.99 for a box for four people (excluding sales tax). Bottles of wine are also available for purchase.

For menu details or to order visit Hornblower At Home [https://www.hornblower.com/at-home/ ] or call 800-700-0735.

Details of Hornblower for Heroes cruises to be confirmed when the company resumes operations.

Hornblower at Home is expected to roll out to other US locations shortly.

Hornblower Cruises and Events is North America's largest and leading provider of water-based dining, sightseeing, private charter and transportation experiences. 22 destinations are offered in the US, Canada and the UK, where the company employs over 4,300 shipmates who operate a fleet of 157 vessels serving upwards of 9.8 million guests each year. www.hornblower.com

