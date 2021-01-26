Hornitos® Tequila Inspires Fans To Take Bold "First Steps" In New National TV Spot

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hornitos® Tequila, a premium tequila brand founded on the belief that nothing great happens without taking a chance, today announced its newest advertisement titled "First Steps." The spot, which evolves the brand's empowering "A Shot Worth Taking" marketing campaign, is a rallying cry for those who wonder "what if?" and serves as a reminder that taking shots in life is not only brave, but also rewarding.

(PRNewsfoto/Hornitos Tequila)

The energizing TV spot allows viewers to follow individuals who are plunging into the unknown toward the exploration of something greater – just as Hornitos Tequila has fearlessly pushed the boundaries of the tequila category since the brand's inception in 1950. From boxing rings to boardrooms and concert stages to ocean swells, each endeavor profiled in "First Steps" poses a daunting, unknown outcome, but the shot taken in that first moment of bravery yields tangible, personal reward.

"'First Steps' is a natural extension of our long-term brand work that motivates our fans to pursue what they're passionate about, even if it means taking chances and getting out of their comfort zones," said Rashidi Hodari, Managing Director of Tequila at Beam Suntory. "Sometimes taking that first step is the hardest part, and we hope the diverse, first-hand accounts chronicled in this spot ignite excitement and courage in fans ready to take their shot in 2021."

Launching this month, "First Steps" marks the brand's newest creative evolution in the "A Shot Worth Taking" campaign and its first with McCann New York. The spots will run across multiple national news, entertainment and sports outlets in both English and Spanish, including ESPN, FX, FOX, NBC, TBS, ABC and MLB Network. "First Steps" will also air on Hulu, Hulu Latino and Vevo platforms, as well as social media channels including Instagram and Twitter throughout 2021. "First Steps" was directed by Rodrigo Saavedra of The Director's Bureau, an award-winning director whose name is synonymous with successful global commercials on behalf of nationally recognized brands. The brand's newest advertising creative is viewable here.

The new creative complements Hornitos Tequila's ongoing initiatives dedicated to the empowerment of shot takers everywhere, including 'The Shot Fund,' a multi-year investment platform enabling creative entrepreneurs, and 'A Fair Shot,' the brand's purpose platform that empowers aspiring immigrants on their journeys toward citizenship.

To learn more about Hornitos Tequila and its shot-taking brand history, visit www.hornitostequila.com or follow along with Hornitos Tequila on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

About Hornitos ® Tequila

Hornitos® Tequila has a history of breaking tradition dating back to 1950 when founder Don Francisco launched the brand in honor of Mexican Independence Day. The Hornitos family of tequilas keeps Don Francisco's legacy alive, using the same high standards to cultivate the best and most flavorful agaves, molding them into premium tequilas that everyone can enjoy. He brought the celebrated spirit to new heights with the agave-robust Reposado, broke the rules to create a crystalline Plata, went above and beyond tequila standards to make an ultra-smooth and aromatic Añejo and pushed the boundaries of tequila innovation with whiskey barrel aged Hornitos® Black Barrel® Tequila and Hornitos Cristalino.

70 years later, Hornitos inspires its fans to adopt the same boundary-pushing mindset through its "A Shot Worth Taking" campaign that highlights the extraordinary things that can happen when people are willing to take a chance. Since the inception of "A Shot Worth Taking" in 2017, Hornitos has empowered fans to take their shot and provided funds and opportunities to make their aspirations achievable.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek, Basil Hayden's and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and On The Rocks Premium Cocktails.



Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

Drink Responsibly. Hornitos® Tequila, 40% alc./vol. ©2021 Sauza Tequila Import Company, Chicago, IL

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Hornitos Tequila