CHICAGO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the popularity of canned, hard seltzers and extravagantly manicured nails both on the rise this summer, we can foresee how the two might not go hand-in-hand. That is why Hornitos® Tequila Seltzer and acclaimed celebrity nail artist, Chaun Legend, are coming to the rescue to help seltzer fans avoid a nail-cracking catastrophe just in the nick of time. The pair have created a series of easy tips and tricks to avoid the dreaded party foul and keep those Instagram-worthy nails in sensational condition all seltzer season long.

Hornitos® Tequila Seltzer Teams Up With Acclaimed Celebrity Nail Artist Chaun Legend to Help Fans “Crack a Seltzer, Not a Nail” Hornitos® Tequila Seltzer and Chaun Legend Share Simple Tips to Keep Nails Fresh and Cans Cracking All Summer Long

"As someone who sculpts works of art onto the hands of entertainment's biggest stars, I will stop at nothing to avoid those unnecessary cracks, chips and dents associated with everyday mishaps," said Chaun Legend. "I jumped at the chance to work with Hornitos and share foolproof tricks for preserving the masterpieces of my fellow nail artists across the country against the side effects of seltzer can opening. Simply put, there's no need to sit out seltzer season just because of a fabulous set!"

As seltzer drinkers around the country prepare to crack open a bold Hornitos Tequila Seltzer in honor of National Tequila Day on July 24, 2021, Chaun Legend and Hornitos Tequila will debut a PSA – public seltzer announcement – designed to help fans crack a seltzer, not a nail this summer.

VIDEO: HERE

Top tips include:

The side finger – avoid the sideways glances at your cracked acrylics by using the side of your finger to flip open the tab of a cold Hornitos Tequila Seltzer. Simple, but effective. The filing method – slide a nail file under the pull tab and push up from both sides of the board to spare your summer neon nails – also a great way to put those nail files collecting dust at the bottom of your purse to work! The buddy system – Hornitos Tequila Seltzer is best enjoyed with friends, so get "some buddy" else to open it. Spare your fresh fill by having another tequila lover fill in for you!

"Cracking a Hornitos Tequila Seltzer is perfect for those moments when you feel ready to step out with friends and have a fun night out," said Beth Krigel, Senior Marketing Director of Tequila at Beam Suntory. "Ahead of National Tequila Day, we're thrilled to partner with a creator like Chaun Legend to have a little fun and make sure you look and feel your best – all the way down to those bold nails – when you crack a seltzer this summer."

New and nationally available this summer, Hornitos Tequila Seltzer combines real Plata tequila with refreshing seltzer, resulting in the perfect choice for those seeking out a ready-made cocktail for any party occasion. Hornitos Tequila Seltzer is available in two natural flavors - Lime and Mango - without any artificial sweeteners. Each flavor contains all-natural ingredients and less than 115 calories. The ready-to-drink, tequila seltzers are available in 12 oz cans, contain 5% ABV and have a suggested retail price of $11.99 per four pack.

Fans can check out Chaun's nail-saving seltzer-opening hacks directly on Hornitos Tequila's social channels. To learn more about Hornitos Tequila and its shot-taking brand history, visit www.hornitostequila.com or follow along with Hornitos Tequila on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

About Hornitos® Tequila

Hornitos® Tequila has a history of breaking tradition dating back to 1950 when founder Don Francisco launched the brand in honor of Mexican Independence Day. The Hornitos family of tequilas keeps Don Francisco's legacy alive, using the same high standards to cultivate the best and most flavorful agaves, molding them into premium tequilas that everyone can enjoy. Hornitos inspires its fans to adopt the same boundary-pushing mindset through its "A Shot Worth Taking" campaign that highlights the extraordinary things that can happen when people are willing to take a chance. Since the inception of "A Shot Worth Taking" in 2017, Hornitos has empowered fans to take their shot and provided funds and opportunities to make their aspirations achievable.

Hornitos' portfolio of premium tequilas includes Hornitos® Plata Tequila, Hornitos® Reposado Tequila, Hornitos® Añejo Tequila, Hornitos® Cristalino Tequila, Hornitos® Black Barrel Tequila as well as the recently launched Hornitos® Tequila Seltzer – which comes in Lime and Mango – and a line of ready-to-serve premixed margaritas – available in Lime, Hibiscus, Strawberry Tamarind & Pineapple Poblano.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek, Basil Hayden's and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and On The Rocks Premium Cocktails.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com .

Drink Responsibly.

Hornitos® Tequila, 40% alc./vol. ©2021 Sauza Tequila Import Company, Chicago, IL

SOURCE Hornitos Tequila

Related Links

http://www.hornitostequila.com

