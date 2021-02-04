Horseshoe Bay Resort Hosts Socially Distant Hiring Events

HORSESHOE BAY, Texas, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Horseshoe Bay Resort, the Texas Lake & Hill Country AAA-four diamond resort is hiring full-time, part-time, and seasonal employees.

They are hosting three socially distant hiring events this month:

Saturday, February 6 at Horseshoe Bay Resort in Horseshoe Bay Texas from 11am-3pm

Wednesday, February 10 at Sonesta Hotel in Bee Cave Texas from 3pm-7pm

Tuesday, February 16 at Horseshoe Bay Resort from 3pm-6pm

Horseshoe Bay Resort offers exciting career opportunities, growth potential, and generous benefits packages for employees.

The hiring events are looking for quality candidates to fill these roles: engineers, servers, bartenders, front desk agents, golf service attendants, concierges, and many more.

View open positions by visiting www.hsbresort.com/careers.

About Horseshoe Bay Resort

Horseshoe Bay Resort is the original Texas lakeside resort destination. It is located 45 minutes from Austin on over 7,000 picturesque acres of the Texas Hill Country and along the spectacular shores of constant-level Lake LBJ. The AAA Four Diamond resort is the only waterfront resort in Texas and is part of the Crescent Hotels & Resorts management company's distinguished Latitudes lifestyle hotels and resorts division.

Horseshoe Bay Resort has invested $90 million in a property-wide renovation and new construction. The work included new guest rooms, suites, and multi-room units, as well as renovation of the golf courses and facilities, dining experiences, meeting spaces, and more. The resort also features a world-class spa and health club, tennis facilities with 14 courts, bike rentals, hiking trails, lake activities with a full-service lake marina and boat valet service, nearby wineries and a private airport. For more information and reservations visit www.hsbresort.com or call 877-611-0112.

Media Contacts:

Horseshoe Bay Resort

Bryan Woodward – Managing Director

830-598-3969

[email protected]

Carly Harwell – Marketing Associate

830-598-3988

[email protected]

