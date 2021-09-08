Horsesmouth and Alliance for Lifetime Income Partner on Retirement Education Effort During Rolling Stones "No Filter" 2021 Tour

"We're excited to support the Alliance to raise awareness about the role protected lifetime income plays in helping people achieve financial security in retirement," said William T. Nicklin, CEO of Horsesmouth. "Social Security is the granddaddy of retirement security and we're pleased to highlight top financial professionals who play critical roles in their communities educating the public about the best ways for them to claim Social Security."

Nicklin said that financial professionals and experts from across the country who have developed their skills using the company's Savvy Social Security Planning program will be featured by the Alliance at its activation sites outside the concert venues.

"Social Security is the world's greatest retirement annuity but it's never enough to achieve financial security," Nicklin said. "That's why it's important that people maximize their claiming strategy and know exactly what additional income they'll need to feel safe and secure in retirement."

Financial professionals will also be eligible to participate in an Alliance-sponsored Stones tickets sweepstakes in each city of the No Filter tour and register to win one of two dozen annual memberships to Horsesmouth's Savvy Social Security Planning program.

Since its introduction in 2008, the Savvy Social Security Planning program has been used by tens of thousands of financial professionals to educate themselves and millions of clients and community members on how to get the most out of Social Security and coordinate benefit claiming strategies with overall retirement planning. The impact of education has made a difference across the country. Since the launch of the program, the average benefit claiming age for retirees increased steadily for a decade, whereas it had been flat in the decade prior.

The program includes foundational education resources for professionals and materials for educating clients and community members. The program's critically acclaimed Social Security analytical tools suite enables professionals to estimate benefits and provide guidance on claiming strategies. The tools were rated tops in user satisfaction by thousands of financial professionals in the T3 Software Survey for 2021 among the major players in the Social Security planning segment (including vendors with market share greater than 1.5%).

For the most complex Social Security cases and claiming strategy questions, the team behind the Savvy Social Security Planning program provides personalized support via the program website. The team has answered over 17,500 such complex cases and inquiries for financial professionals in recent years.

Jean Statler, CEO for the Alliance, said that the Rolling Stones, with more than 50 years of playing rock and roll, were a perfect match for a campaign encouraging people to live a full life in retirement.

Statler said the Alliance's partnership with Horsesmouth helps them extend their mission to help financial professionals create retirement income plans for clients that avoid the risk of outliving their retirement savings and provide more dependable income. Planning for Social Security is a critical early step in that process.

"As the sole sponsor of the Rolling Stones 'No Filter' tour, the Alliance for Lifetime Income can't wait to hit the road with the band again this year," said Statler. "We've all spent the past 18 months focused on protecting our health and fighting back a global pandemic. We're excited to be a part of this iconic tour and one-of-a-kind show as we educate millions of Stones fans, now more than ever, about the need for protected income in retirement."

About Horsesmouth

Horsesmouth helps financial professionals educate their clients and grow their businesses. We serve financial advisors, planners, agents, accountants and other professionals, representing every major financial firm and business model. Our Savvy Social Security Planning program was the industry's first comprehensive client education program. It combines professional education, marketing, software, personalized case support, and regulator-reviewed client education materials. Horsesmouth provides a portfolio of similar programs, including Savvy Medicare Planning, Savvy Tax Planning, Savvy IRA Planning, Savvy College Planning, Savvy Generational Planning, Savvy Caregiving and Savvy Cybersecurity. The Horsesmouth team is guided by extensive primary research and two decades of experience. The company is headquartered in midtown Manhattan, with employees spread out across the country. To learn more, visit www.horsesmouth.com.

About the Alliance for Lifetime Income

The Alliance for Lifetime Income is a non-profit 501(c)(6) educational organization based in Washington, D.C., that creates awareness and educates Americans about the value and importance of having protected lifetime income in retirement. Our vision is for a country where no American has to face the prospect of running out of money in retirement. The Alliance provides consumers and financial professionals with educational resources, interactive tools, and actionable research and insights to use in building retirement income strategies and plans. We believe focusing attention and conversations on retirement income that lasts throughout life leads to greater retirement security for millions of Americans. Learn more at www.ProtectedIncome.org.

