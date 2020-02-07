Hortau Welcomes New Members As CA Growers Prepare for SGMA

Molina and DeBoer are Central Valley natives who bring with them decades of experience in California agriculture. "I really enjoy getting to know my customers and providing them with the right tools to make their difficult job a bit easier," noted Molina. DeBoer adds, "The combination of Hortau's patented technology and proactive service make it an excellent solution for growers as they navigate the impacts of the new GSPs."

On January 31st, GSPs were due for twenty-one of California's critically over-drafted basins. Individual Groundwater Sustainability Agencies (GSAs) are now charged with implementing measures that will balance the sub-basins by 2040. Ultimately, however, it will be the growers who will ensure that the goals of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) are met, and it will be vital for them to have the right tools and support.

"For over 18 years, Hortau has been a trusted name in irrigation management. With the addition of Eder and Jeremy, our team is well-positioned to continue to offer the level of service customers have come to expect from Hortau," says Jeremy Otto VP of Sales. Hortau's irrigation management service has been proven to give growers the data they need to make informed decisions. They can then manage water, nutrients, and energy more efficiently while ensuring that the plants' needs are met so that the yield and quality remain protected.

About Hortau

Hortau is a North American leader in wireless and web-based irrigation management systems. The company was founded in 2002 by two agriculturally minded entrepreneurs: Dr. Jean Caron, an agronomist with a Ph.D. in soil physics, and Jocelyn Boudreau, an agricultural engineer with a M.Sc. in soil physics.

Hortau's award‑winning patented irrigation management solutions help growers detect crop stress, ensuring optimal production while reducing water use, energy consumption, and environmental impact.

In addition to Canadian headquarters in Lévis, Quebec, and U.S. headquarters in San Luis Obispo, California, Hortau has representatives and technicians throughout North America.

